Saint Arnold Releases Superfine Seltzer

HOUSTON — Saint Arnold Brewing Company is releasing Superfine, a hard seltzer lineup that is “Superfine All The Time” using high quality, 100% real fruit in the recipes. It will be available in Variety Packs of 12 oz cans with flavors including: Mimosa Morning, Berry Lounge, Sangria Sunset, and Lemon Drop starting Monday, March 29.

Superfine is a high quality, craft made approach to hard seltzer. To the fermented cane sugar base we add real black currant, passion fruit, tangerine, lemon, and orange peels to provide hard seltzer consumers with a bright, fresh, and natural take on hard seltzer.For Saint Arnold, it was a priority to approach making seltzer with the same principles used in making beer and cider: using all real ingredients.

Superfine, at 95 calories, zero grams of sugar, two grams of carbs and 4.5% ABV, doesn’t sacrifice flavor or craft while besting industry-leading hard seltzer calorie counts.

“We focused on achieving the highest quality and taste while maintaining low calorie and carb counts,” said Brock Wagner, Founder/Brewer at Saint Arnold. “It was challenging and there was a steep learning curve, especially since our process is different from other seltzers on the market. The end results make all the hard work worth it.”

“Since I’ve been with Saint Arnold, and even before me, we’ve been adamant about using real ingredients,” said Aaron Inkrott, Brewing Innovation Manager at Saint Arnold. “No extracts or ‘natural flavors.’ We feel using real fruit truly represents its character in the beverages we make.”

Mimosa Morning is citrusy and bubbly and showcases real passion fruit and orange peel.

Berry Lounge strikes a balance of smooth and sweet using black currant, lime juice, lime peel, and tangerine.

Sangria Sunset is a flamenco of flavor using black currant, passion fruit, and orange peel.

Lemon Drop is vivacious and crisp using lemon juice, lemon peel, and tangerine.

Superfine Variety Packs will be available at retailers in Houston and Dallas Fort-Worth areas and the Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant starting Monday, March 29. Austin, San Antonio, and Louisiana will begin receiving Superfine in May.

About Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Saint Arnold Brewing’s 12 year-round beers, seven seasonals, three ciders, and hard seltzer are made and sold by the company’s staff of 200 dedicated employees. Saint Arnold was named 2017 Mid-Size Brewing Company of the Year and the beers have won 27 medals at the Great American Beer Festival. The brewery on the north side of downtown Houston was listed by Thrillist among the best breweries in America for eating, and Smart Meetings magazine named it among the top breweries to host an event. Saint Arnold is located at 2000 Lyons Avenue and its Beer Garden & Restaurant opens at 11 A.M. seven days a week. For more information, visit www.saintarnold.com