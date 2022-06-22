Sail Brewing’s Session Cerveza Now on Alaska Airlines Flights Nationwide

HOOD RIVER, Oregon – Pack your bags, Full Sail Brewing Company and Alaska Airlines are excited to announce a collaboration between two iconic Pacific Northwest brands. Full Sail Brewing’s Session Cerveza lager is now being served on Alaska Airlines flights nationwide. This gold medal winning beer is just the ticket: a light, crisp, refreshing, craft lager that is sure to satisfy your thirst for adventure.

To celebrate this partnership and Session Premium Lager’s recent reformulation, Full Sail Brewing and Alaska Airlines have teamed up to giveaway a travel giveaway on Alaska Airlines for two. Who wouldn’t want to win a getaway on Alaska Airlines and crack open a cold Session in the air, on a beach, under the stars or anywhere your travels take you?

“Alaska Airlines serves the highest quality of food and beverage offerings by partnering with brands who put the same amount of care into their products, ingredients and business practices as we do.” said Todd Traynor-Corey, Managing Director of Guest Products at Alaska Airlines. The Full Sail crew is known for their commitment to sustainably brewed, award-winning beers. “We are honored to partner with an iconic Pacific Northwest brand like Alaska Airlines and to offer this gold medal winner in-flight.” says Full Sail Brewing VP of Commercial Sales, Justin Gwin. For the latest on what Alaska Airlines is offering on board, check out their food and beverage section on their website.

About Session:

When Session Lager was launched in 2005 it was a ground-breaking move viewed by some as the start of the craft lager revolution. It quickly became one of the hottest new craft-beer brands on the market, which has since brought home more than 125 medals, including 70 golds. Flash forward to 2022, in that spirit of creativity and innovation, Full Sail Brewing’s Session Premium has evolved to be even more crisp and refreshing than ever. “As our drinkers’ palates and preferences evolve, we respond and feel confident that this new, refreshed Session Lager recipe will be equally pleasing to both new drinkers and longtime fans.” added Gwin. Session Lager’s evolution will be hitting retail shelves starting this summer in the iconic 11oz stubby bottles as well as 12 and 16oz cans.

About Full Sail Brewing Company

Perched on a bluff in Hood River, Oregon, overlooking the mighty Columbia River’s epic wind and kite surfing and the snow-capped volcanic peaks of Mt. Hood, Full Sail is a true craft-brewing pioneer. Since 1987, Full Sail has been pouring pure Mt. Hood water, local ingredients and responsible processes into each and every pint. Full Sail’s brews and sustainable practices have garnered more than 300 national and international awards, including over 200 gold medals and Beverage World ‘s “Craft Brewer of the Year” distinction. From Full Sail Amber to Session Lager and new offerings, Full Sail consistently strives to brew complex, balanced and ridiculously tasty beers.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize Next-Level Care for our guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world.

For More Information:

https://fullsailbrewing.com