Russian River to Release Pliny the Younger Bottles

This February, we celebrate the 16th annual winter release of our popular Triple IPA, Pliny the Younger. Always released the first Friday in February (rain or shine, but mostly rain), Younger will be available at both brewpubs February 7th-20th, 2020. Each year thousands of visitors from all over the world descend upon Santa Rosa, and our new Windsor location as of last year, to enjoy not only Pliny the Younger but other popular Russian River brews like our barrel-aged sours, Blind Pig IPA and our flagship Pliny the Elder. In 2019, the Sonoma County Economic Development Board conducted a study which determined that the two-week release saw visitors from 42 states and 14 countries and contributed $4.16M to the local economy!

It is important for us to find ways to add to our guests’ experience, especially for those who come year after year. We are excited to announce that Pliny the Younger 2020 will include something we have never done before, and said we would likely never do. For the first time ever, Pliny the Younger will be available in our signature 510ml bottles during the release at both our Santa Rosa and Windsor breweries! Each guest will be able to buy 2 bottles which we can track by a fourth tab on the wristband they receive upon entering the pubs. Pliny the Younger bottles will only be available to guests who come for the full experience in our brewpubs and will not be sold in the gift shops. Younger bottles will also not be distributed, while draft distribution begins the second week of February.

Also new this year is an exclusive Pliny the Younger preview beer dinner which sold out in a matter of hours! We will definitely be doing that again next year. And a generous pour of Pliny the Younger will be offered again on our guided tours now booking on the brewery’s website. For more information regarding the beer, the man, and the release, check out our website russianriverbrewing.com.