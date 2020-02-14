Russian River Brewing Company Holds ‘All Hopped Up For A Cure’ Fundraiser to Celebrate 2020 Pliny the Younger Release

DENVER – Pliny The Younger, the highly coveted Triple IPA from Russian River Brewing Company, will make its return to Colorado this February. Once again, Elite Brands of Colorado is proud to organize the 6th Annual “All Hopped Up For A Cure” fundraiser to coincide with the 2020 Pliny the Younger release.

Each year, Natalie and Vinnie Cilurzo (owners of Russian River Brewing Company) organize a fundraiser called “All Hopped Up for The Cure” to benefit a local breast cancer support organization in their hometown of Santa Rosa, California. Inspired by the great work of Natalie and Vinnie, Terry Cekola, Owner and President of Elite Brands of Colorado, who distributes Russian River Brewing Company in Colorado, chose to follow in their footsteps.

For the sixth year in a row, Elite Brands has chosen to donate all profits from the sale of Pliny the Younger to local breast cancer support organization, Sense of Security. In addition, Elite Brands has asked retailers receiving Pliny the Younger to make a financial contribution of their choice to Sense of Security as well.

Last year’s effort to raise funds for a cause very close to Natalie and Vinnie was met with enthusiastic support from the craft beer community. The result was $9,000 being directly donated to Sense of Security to ultimately help people living with breast cancer and experiencing financial hardship.

This year, craft beer fans can expect to find Pliny The Younger at the following accounts across the Front Range. Specific event and tapping details will be available in the coming weeks from the accounts.

For those that are unable to participate in this year’s Pliny The Younger Fundraiser but would still like to support the cause and donate to Sense of Security, please visit www.senseofsecurity.org for more information.

About Sense of Security

We seek to provide a sense of security from financial hardship and enhance the quality of life for Colorado breast cancer patients in treatment. As a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization, Sense of Security has served more than 1,450 Colorado breast cancer patients while in treatment by providing nearly $2 million towards housing, utilities, groceries, transportation, COBRA or insurance premiums and other basic living expenses over the last 18 years. Sense of Security has served grantees from 50 Colorado counties statewide – and counting!

About Elite Brands of Colorado

Elite Brands of Colorado is a company with a lifetime of experience in the alcoholic beverage distribution industry. Representing the finest producers of wine, beer and spirits in the state of Colorado, Elite’s highly-educated and driven sales staff carefully evaluates every potential brand and beverage for quality, sales and mutual growth potential before they’re selected for a place in the company’s portfolio. With the goal of providing accurate and efficient deliveries to its customers, Elite canvasses the state daily – from the downtown bars and restaurants of Denver to retail stores near the peaks of Telluride, and just about everywhere in between. For more information, please visit www.elite-brands.com.