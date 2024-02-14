Rupee Beer, an Indian-inspired beer brand named Best Beer For World Food is spicing things up in the kitchen this Valentine’s Day with an alluring Goan Coconut Steamed Mussels recipe curated by Award-Winning Maya Kaimal Foods.Â Maya Kaimal makes the vibrant flavors of India accessible to the western palate, while staying true to its roots.

UsingÂ Rupeeâ€™s multi-award winning India Pale Ale at 5.4% ABV, this Indian inspired recipe willÂ please your seafood-loving sweetheart! We recommend using the IPA in the sauce, alongside sipping on some this Valentines Day.

Serves 2-3

Ingredients:

8oz fettuccine or wide rice noodles, cooked according to package directions

1 jar Maya Kaimal Goan Coconut

1/2 cup Rupee IPA

2 lb mussels, scrubbed clean

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved lengthways

1 sliced scallion

1/4 cup coarsely chopped cilantro

Juice of 1 lemon

Method:

1. Combine the Maya Kaimal Goan Coconut, Rupee beer, cherry tomatoes and the mussels In a large covered pot or Dutch oven and place over medium-high heat. Stir until the mussels are covered in sauce, then cover. Cook until the mussels have opened and the sauce is hot throughout, about 10 minutes. Discard any unopened mussels.

2. Reheat the noodles in boiling water if necessary. Drain and divide between 2 shallow bowls. Spoon the mussels and sauce evenly over the noodles.

3. Garnish with a squeeze of lemon, the scallions and cilantro

