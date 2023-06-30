Rupee Beer Collaborates With Indian Celebrity Chef

BOSTON, Mass.— The team at Rupee Beer is excited to launch a first of its kind ‘Beer & Biryani’ collaboration with Indian celebrity chef Aarthi Sampath.

Chef Sampath’s global career is as robust as this flavorful pairing. From having cooked for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to her Food Network appearance where she beat American Chef Bobby Flay with her Indian Biryani, this duo is sure to satisfy foodies and beer enthusiasts this summer .

One of South Asia’s most popular rice entrees, biryani, is becoming a mainstay across more households as the rise of Indian cuisine & flavors grows across the United States.

Rupee’s multi award winning lager recipe, brewed specially to pair with Indian, spicy & world cuisine, is the perfect beer to enjoy with any basmati based biryani. Rupee Beer, which recently was named Best Beer For World Food is brewed light and smooth, containing lower levels of carbonation to ensure you don’t feel uncomfortably full or bloated when pairing with spicy and rich food, such as Indian.

Chef Sampath was also the first Indian female to ever win Chopped on Food Network, is a judge on the hit Indian T.V. show, Master Chef Tamil, and has worked across Michelin star kitchens at Taj Hotels, Junoon, Chinese Tuxedo & Rainbow Room.

Rupee is growing the presence of its multi award winning lager at 4.75% ABV fast, with availability across 12+ states and placement at select Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Costco & Total Wine locations.

The Biryani That Beat Bobby Flay Recipe (45 mins)

Chicken Marinade:

Whole chicken cut into 8-10 pieces

2 tsp of ginger chopped

2 tsp garlic chopped

Juice of one fresh squeezed lime

1 tsp turmeric powder

2 tsp cumin powder

2 tsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp chilli powder

2 tap garam masala

2 tablespoon full fat yogurt

Pink Himalayan salt to taste

Blanching Water for Rice:

2 cups of Indian basmati rice

1 bundle of freshly chopped cilantro

3 pieces of clove

4 pieces of green cardamom

1 cinnamon stick

Salt to taste

1/2 cup of Rupee Beer

Layering Method:

1/4 cup of chiffonade cilantro chopped

1/4 cup of chiffonade mint chopped

1 pinch of saffron

1/4 cup of cream

1/4 cup of butter/ghee

1 tsp garam masala

Handful of fresh/dry rose petals

2 green chillies finely chopped

1 tablespoon of rose water

1 tablespoon of kewra water

For More Information:

https://www.rupeebeer.com/