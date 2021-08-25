Run The Jewels Partner With Black Craft Breweries On New Beer Series

Run The Jewels, the lauded duo of Killer Mike and El-P, have announced plans to once again expand their infiltration of the beverage industry via a new series of collaborative beers slated for Fall of 2021.

In an effort to support and expand inclusivity within the craft beer community the duo have partnered with Black-owned craft breweries and events for a distinctive trio of offerings, with some slated to be debuted at festivals celebrating Black brewers and artists.

The new line of beers includes the just-released “Never Look Back,” a premium rice lager brewed in collaboration with nonprofit Beer Kulture at Green Bench Brewing Co in Florida, “All Due Respect,” a molasses and corn grits strong ale brewed in collaboration with Proximity Brewing and Spaceway Brewing that will be released at Black Brew Culture’s Blacktoberfest on October 8th in Durham, NC, and “Blockbuster Night, Pt. 1,” a danky IPA with terpenes brewed in collaboration with Brew Gentleman Brewery of Braddock, PA that is set to debut at Barrel and Flow Fest on September 10th and will also be available for sale online, as part of a Barrel and Flow set, as part of DigiFlow, the virtual coverage of the fest.

Putting money back into the communities where these beers were made is an important component for the duo: a portion of all proceeds from “Never Look Back” will benefit Beer Kulture, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting equitable hiring practices in the brewing industry, while a portion of proceeds from the sale of “All Due Respect” will support Blacktoberfest, and 50% of proceeds from “Blockbuster Night, Part 1” will benefit local Pittsburgh charities serving the children and the arts, including Steel City Arts Initiative.

The new slate of beers underscores the continued growth of Run The Jewels’ beverage ambitions, as they chart a course toward producing their first self-released beers in addition to other planned beer, spirit, and coffee collaborations. Among their other impending releases are a new IPA brewed in collaboration with Brooklyn’s Interboro Spirits & Ales (one of the duo’s early brewing collaborators, with whom they made the award-winning “Stay Gold” IPA), and a new collaboration with Cerveza Minerva in Mexico City slated for this November, the Oh Mama Juicy IPA. And for a very new kind of RTJ libation, they’ll soon be dropping The Ground Below, a cold brew coffee made in collaboration with Chicago’s Dark Matter Coffee that will be available at the Dark Matter booth at Riot Fest on September 17th and to be made available for nationwide shipping.

These all follow in the footsteps of their recent hard seltzer collaboration with Chicago’s City Water “Ooh La La” and last year’s ultra ambitious global collaboration “No Save Point” IPA, for which the duo teamed with 13 esteemed breweries from across the world.

About Beer Kulture

Through their work, Beer Kulture has advanced and created opportunities that foster diversity, equity and inclusion within the craft beverage space. Since 2017, Beer Kulture has been a community resource and has demonstrated commitment to the work necessary to advance the Kulture forward.

About Blacktoberfest

Blacktoberfest the event is a festival created by Mike Potter, Sheena Lester and Royce Shockley of Black Brew Culture, and in this second-year display of craft beer and culinary excellence, it spans two continents with over 100 Black-owned establishments coming together to spotlight their passions and talents. It’s an annual collection of curated activations mixed with traditional festival-style booths that hopes to serve as a new standard for combining entertainment, education and community economics. BBC’s 2021 celebration is about honoring the diaspora and welcoming the brilliance of Black people, across the globe, through the vehicle of craft beer.

About Black Brew Culture

Black Brew Culture, which was founded by Potter in 2015, aims to make the craft beer industry as diverse as its appreciative consumer audience by showcasing the genius and flavor Black brewers bring to it, in America and across the world. The group’s B.L.A.C.K. Beer Initiative is a unique initialized approach to the whats, wheres, hows and whys of helping the Blacks-in-craft-beer landscape expand.

About Barrel and Flow Fest

Why Barrel and Flow? “To honor what we see as interconnected and important sectors of Black arts. To celebrate Black arts and artists. And to express and share how collective art is greater together than the sum of their individual parts. Through the barrel flows this collective creativity of music, visual art, and culinary art. Our collaborations and aims of economic empowerment for the Black community continue, just as significant and necessary as ever, with global aspirations and national amplifications.”

For More Information:

https://runthejewels.com/beer/