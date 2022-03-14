Run The Jewels & Brooklyn Brewery Announce Collaboration Beer

Run The Jewels, the prolific duo of Killer Mike and EL-P, and renowned craft beer stalwarts Brooklyn Brewery, who helped pioneer the American craft beer revolution, have announced they are teaming up for a new collaborative brew set for release in August, and are kicking things off with a contest for fans to help design the label art. Beginning today through April 6 artistically inclined fans of the band and brewery are encouraged to submit artwork for the forthcoming beer, with a number of prize packages available for the winning design and runner ups – including cash, a VIP brewery tour, RTJ & Brooklyn Brewery merch, and tickets for upcoming shows. The beer, dubbed 36” Chain,” drops this August throughout NYC, including availability at the group’s landmark run of five live

concerts that month.

“It’s been a great experience cooking up this beer concept with Killer Mike and EL-P,” states Brooklyn Brewery’s James Beard Award-winning brewmaster Garrett Oliver. “These guys think about their music exactly the same way that I think about beer. Sure, it should be fun, but it should also carry real meaning and an almost talismanic power. We mean to conjure some straight-up magic.”

States EL-P, “On our unexpected journey into the craft of brewing, we’ve been fortunate to work with an amazing community of artists & enthusiasts from all over the world, and we couldn’t be more excited about our new collaboration with the good people at Brooklyn Brewery. From the moment we talked to them it was clear that they truly care about what they are doing and they really get where we are coming from. This one is going to be special.”

Garrett Oliver of Brooklyn Brewery

As always, putting money back into the communities where their beers are made is an important component for the duo, and in keeping with that they have announced that a portion of proceeds from the sale of 36” Chain will be donated to the Red Hook Art Project, (R.H.A.P). The organization’s

mission is “rooted in the conviction that creative self-expression is a transformative experience that enriches individuals and communities” and RTJ couldn’t be happier to help support their journey.

The forthcoming collaboration is an extension of the continued growth of Run the Jewels’ beverage empire, as they continue to chart a unique course in the beverage world. This includes the launch of BaRTJ, a direct-to-consumer ordering service from their dedicated beverage site later this month, which will greatly expand the availability of RTJ beverages throughout the country. In addition to their many beer collaborations to date, their current portfolio also includes hard seltzer & coffee, and later this year the group will be releasing their own proprietary beer as well as spirits, ready-to-drink canned cocktails & more.. Info on ordering will be available + all their previous collaborations can be found at https://runthejewels.com/pages/drink.

ABOUT BROOKLYN BREWERY

Brooklyn Brewery is a leading global independent craft brewer and a pioneer of the American craft beer revolution. From our home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, we draw inspiration from our local community of innovators and makers to spread the culture and creativity of craft beer to over 30 states and more than 30 countries on 5 continents. Learn more at brooklynbrewery.com.

ABOUT RUN THE JEWELS

Run The Jewels is the Grammy-nominated powerhouse rap duo of El-P and Killer Mike, two of the most distinctive and celebrated names in rap music. Though they might have seemed like an unlikely pairing on paper when they teamed up in 2013, the duo tapped into a creative synergy that subverted and pulverized all expectations, resulting in the largest, most fervent fanbase either had experienced

in their individual careers. Across four classic albums Run The Jewels has cemented their musical alliance with a set of uncompromising, forward thinking hip-hop, garnering endless critical and fan accolades for their unique ability to straddle the worlds of pointed social commentary and raw, boisterous fun.