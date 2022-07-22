Run the Jewels and Brooklyn Brewery Beer Launch 36 Chain Pilsner

BROOKLYN, NY – Run The Jewels, the prolific duo of Killer Mike and EL-P, and renowned craft beer stalwarts Brooklyn Brewery, who helped pioneer the American craft beer revolution, launch their new collaborative brew – a double pilsner, dubbed 36” Chain. This limited edition release is rolling out throughout NYC, and will be available at the group’s landmark run of five live concerts at MSG in August, as well as via BaRTJ, the group’s own newly launched direct-to-consumer ordering service.

Featuring striking artwork created by label design contest winner Matt C. Harvey, 36” Chain is a satisfyingly snappy double pilsner made with fonio, an ancient West African grain renowned for its resilience and unique flavor. It has golden notes of lychee with light honey, an assertively crisp finish, and pairs well with many of Run the Jewels’ favorite foods and activities: bagels, lemon pepper wings, cheesy grits, burgers and fries, and, of course, loud music. Special 36” Chain limited edition merchandise, including hats and pint glasses will also be available for sale, starting August 8th.

“Run the Jewels are a band who are out there with an edge and a message, so we definitely didn’t want to just phone this one in,” explains Brooklyn Brewery’s James Beard Award-winning brewmaster Garrett Oliver. “ When I met with the band, I joked that I wanted to make a “tactical pilsner” – a beer that “tastes like beer”, but has some refreshing bite and fruitiness that comes from the use of fonio. And it’s a little bit strong because nothing RTJ does is light!

In keeping with Run the Jewels’ commitment to putting money back into the communities where their beers are made, a portion of proceeds from the sale of 36” Chain will be donated to the Red Hook Art Project, (R.H.A.P). The organization’s mission is “rooted in the conviction that creative self-expression is a transformative experience that enriches individuals and communities.”

Brooklyn native EL-P states, “On our unexpected journey into the craft of brewing, we’ve been fortunate to work with an amazing community of artists & enthusiasts from all over the world, and we couldn’t be more excited about our new collaboration with the good people at Brooklyn Brewery. From the moment we talked to them it was clear that they truly care about what they are doing and they really get where we are coming from. This one is going to be special.”

ABOUT BROOKLYN BREWERY:

Brooklyn Brewery is a leading global independent craft brewer and a pioneer of the American craft beer revolution. From our home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, we draw inspiration from our local community of innovators and makers to spread the culture and creativity of craft beer to over 30 states and more than 30 countries on 5 continents. Learn more at brooklynbrewery.com.

ABOUT RUN THE JEWELS:

Run The Jewels is the Grammy-nominated & Gold-certified powerhouse rap duo of El-P and Killer Mike, two of the most distinctive and celebrated names in rap music. Representing Brooklyn & Atlanta, they might have seemed like an unlikely pairing on paper when they teamed up in 2013, but the duo tapped into a creative synergy that subverted and pulverized all expectations. Across four classic albums Run the Jewels has cemented their musical alliance with a set of uncompromising, forward thinking hip-hop, garnering endless critical and fan accolades for their unique ability to straddle the worlds of pointed social commentary and raw, boisterous fun. They are currently on a world tour with their friends Rage Against the Machine.