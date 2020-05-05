Roy-Pitz Partners with Giant Food Stores to Release Collaborative Beer

Chambersburg, Penna. — Chambersburg’s own craft-brewery Roy-Pitz Brewing Company is launching a new beer in collaboration with Giant Food Stores of Carlisle, PA. This is a first of its kind collaboration for The Giant Company, building off the success of the previous collaboration with Giant’s Heirloom branded stores and Roy-Pitz which launched in 2019.

Hazy Little Giant, a New England style IPA, is brewed by Roy-Pitz Brewing Company located in Chambersburg, PA and will be sold exclusively by Giant Food Stores across the state of Pennsylvania beginning in May 2020.

“The Giant Company is excited to launch our first collaboration beer with Roy Pitz. This has been in the works for a while and we’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with a Local Brewery to bring this new and unique beer to our customers”, said Chad Kyllonen, Category Manager for Beer & Wine at Giant.

Hazy Little Giant is a hazy India Pale Ale and has a cloudy orange appearance from the Citra, Galaxy and Simcoe hops used during dry hopping. Soaking the beer on these dank hops gives the ale aromas of tropical fruit, strawberries and grapefruit while still having a nice clean malt backbone due to simple malt profile. The ABV on this brew is designed to be drinkable and flavorful.

Hazy Little Giant is available only at Giant stores as a 4 pack of 16oz cans, retailing for $10.99. Giant is generously donating $1 from each 4 pack purchased in stores to the Chambersburg Salvation Army.

