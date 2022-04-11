Round Trip Brewing Co. Announces Keg Distribution Through Savannah Distributing Company Inc.

ATLANTA, Georgia – Round Trip Brewing Company has selected Savannah Distributing Company Inc. for keg distribution launch in May 2022 for Atlanta and surrounding metro area.

“Savannah checked all the criteria we were looking for in a distributor and we are excited to join their distinguished line-up of Georgia breweries.” said Craig Mycoskie, CEO & Head Brewer at Round Trip Brewing Co. “We are thrilled to be able to introduce our take on German-style beer to new consumers at bars and restaurants in and around Atlanta.”

The first two beers available for distribution include Straight Outta Munich, a Spezial Helles lager, and Isar Haze, a Hazy IPA & Hefeweizen fusion. Both beers will be available in 1/6 barrel (BBL) and ½ BBL kegs. Gizza Pilsner, a New Zealand-style Pilsner collaboration with Heaps Pies, will also be available for limited distribution. In August, Oktoberfest Märzen will be our first seasonal distribution release with others seasonal selections available in the future.

Round Trip Brewing has invested in two new 30 BBL tanks furnished by Craft Kettle and are set to be installed end of May. These barrels will increase production capacity by 40% to meet the increased demand for distribution. Tap handles designed and built by Steel City Tap Co. are available for bars to receive.

Round Trip Brewing will hold three distribution market launch parties the week of May 9, 2022: The Companion in the Bolton neighborhood on Tuesday, May 10, Hop City at Krog Market in Inman Park on Thursday, May 12, and a third location to be announced. Launch week celebrations will conclude on Saturday, May 14 at Round Trip’s Spring Fest to be held at the brewery.

https://roundtripbrewing.com/travelogue/