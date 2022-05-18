Round Barn Brewery Releases New Round Barn IPA

Round Barn IPA can Update:

Aim to appeal to a new set of a craft beer drinkers

Bring cohesion and intention to a visually inconsistent portfolio

Continue to stand out on the shelf and reinforce our brand

The redesign was done in house by Nicole Brown, Senior Graphic Designer

The branding is extensible and works across Round Barn’s entire beer portfolio, including year-round and seasonal brews.

Our Mug Club members voted on a few possible designs to get consumer interest.

Seek to evolve with the times

They will be released during American Craft Beer Week (May 16-22) starting with the Clouded Mind Hazy IPA

All other cans will continue to release throughout the year

For More Information:

https://roundbarn.com