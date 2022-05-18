Round Barn Brewery Releases New Round Barn IPA

Round Barn IPA can Update:

  • Aim to appeal to a new set of a craft beer drinkers
  • Bring cohesion and intention to a visually inconsistent portfolio
  • Continue to stand out on the shelf and reinforce our brand
  • The redesign was done in house by Nicole Brown, Senior Graphic Designer
  • The branding is extensible and works across Round Barn’s entire beer portfolio, including year-round and seasonal brews.
  • Our Mug Club members voted on a few possible designs to get consumer interest.
  • Seek to evolve with the times

They will be released during American Craft Beer Week (May 16-22) starting with the Clouded Mind Hazy IPA

  • All other cans will continue to release throughout the year

For More Information:
https://roundbarn.com

