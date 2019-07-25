Rogue Spirits Launches Sparkling Canned Cocktails

NEWPORT, Ore. — Rogue Spirits, one of the original craft distillers in Oregon, has launched its first sparkling canned cocktail line redefining the ready-to-drink category with authentic, bar quality recipes that taste good in a can. Created to be enjoyed anywhere and anytime, the 7.5% ABV, gluten-free cocktails are made with award-winning Rogue Spirits and 100% natural ingredients.

“As brewers we love the convenience of beer in a can, and as distillers we enjoy the complex flavor profiles of a good mixed drink, launching a line of canned cocktails just felt right. Leaning on our 16 years of distilling experience, we developed three amazing cocktails and put them in a can, so you don’t have to worry about mixing up your favorite drink on the go,” said Rogue President Dharma Tamm. “Made with flavors that rival our freshly made bar equivalents, our sparkling craft cocktails are perfect for summer, whether it be camping, at the beach or in your backyard. They can be enjoyed right out of the can or poured over ice.”

Available in three flavors, each artfully designed can delivers a sophisticated, yet refreshing experience with bona fide craft cocktail credentials. “Our canned cocktails embody the spirit of the DIY ethos of mixology,” says Rogue Director of Business Development Steve Garrett. “They allow us to celebrate our craft spirits heritage and can be enjoyed no matter the occasion.”

Product Facts: Cucumber Lime Gin Fizz

Details: 100% Natural Ingredients, Gluten- Free, 7.5% ABV

Story: Inspired by cucumbers grown on Rogue Farms, Rogue Spirits Gin forms the base of this cocktail while the cucumber and lime provide a farm-fresh citrus balance.

Availability: Initial launch on August 1 in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Florida and Michigan. Nationwide January 2020.

Packaging: 4-pack 12 oz. slim cans

Product Facts: Cranberry Elderflower Vodka Soda

Details: 100% Natural Ingredients, Gluten- Free, 7.5% ABV

Story: Inspired by the cranberries that grow on the Oregon coast, Rogue Spirits Bayfront Vodka forms the base of this cocktail while the cranberry, elderflower and lime add a refreshing tartness.

Availability: Initial launch on August 1 in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Florida and Michigan. Nationwide January 2020.

Packaging: 4-pack 12 oz. slim cans

Product Facts: Ginger Lime Vodka Mule

Details: 100% Natural Ingredients, Gluten- Free, 7.5% ABV

Story: Inspired by a favorite at the Rogue Pub in Newport, Oregon, Rogue Spirits Bayfront Vodka forms the base of this cocktail while ginger and lime provide a refreshing balance of citrus and spice.

Availability: Initial launch on August 1 in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Florida and Michigan. Nationwide January 2020.

Packaging: 4-pack 12 oz. slim cans

About Rogue Ales & Spirits



Rogue Ales & Spirits, the only farmer-brewer-distiller-cooper in the United States, was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Oregon soil, Rogue’s beers, spirits and sodas are made with ingredients grown on Rogue Farms in Independence, Oregon. Rogue Spirits are hand-distilled on a 550-gallon still in Newport, Oregon, aged in the thick ocean air of the Yaquina Bay and bottled by hand. Since 2008, Rogue has shared the terroir of Oregon by growing its own hops, barley, rye, wheat, honey, cucumbers and pumpkins and using them in beers.