Rogue Releases Shavasana Granola Blonde this March

Newport, Ore. — Rogue Ales & Spirits releases Shavasana, an Imperial Blonde Ale brewed with granola, coconut and sweet oats that features delicious, subtle spice flavors. This is a cool-down beer, one to savor with a friend after an intense workout or a stressful day.

“Life is a balancing act and we’re all about honoring that balance,” says Rogue President, Dharma Tamm. “So we brewed a beer to do just that. Shavasana is the relaxation pose often performed at the end of a yoga class to rejuvenate the body, mind and spirit. Just as Shavasana helps you relax and restore after the twists and turns of a yoga class, Shavasana Granola Blonde Ale can help you relax and restore after the twists and turns of life.”

PRODUCT FACTS: Shavasana

Style: Imperial Granola Blonde Ale

ABV: 8.0%

IBU: 13

Packaging: 22-ounce bottles, draft

Availability: March

About Rogue Ales & Spirits

Rogue Ales & Spirits, the only farmer-brewer-distiller-cooper in the United States, was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Oregon soil, Rogue’s beers, spirits and sodas are made with ingredients grown on Rogue Farms in Independence, Oregon. Rogue Spirits are hand-distilled on a 550-gallon still in Newport, Oregon, aged in the thick ocean air of the Yaquina Bay and bottled by hand. Since 2008, Rogue has remained committed to sharing the terroir of Oregon hops, honey, cucumbers and pumpkins one acre at a time by growing its own.