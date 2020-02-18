Rogue Pays Homage to Its Home with the Release of Two New Beers

Newport, Ore. — Rogue Ales & Spirits honors its home on the Oregon Coast with the release of two new beers: Newport Nights, an imperial west coast IPA and Newport Daze, a hazy pale ale. These new, seasonal beers have satisfying tropical notes that will hit the spot from morning to night.

Newport Nights



Newport Nights, a new seasonal rotator brewed with El Dorado hops, opens with aromas of mango, papaya and tangerine followed by a burst of pine and grapefruit, ultimately delivering a monstrous hop punch that is surprisingly smooth.

“Rogue Headquarters has been on the Oregon Coast for over 30 years and our home in Newport is a huge part of who we are,” says Rogue President, Dharma Tamm. “A big piece of life in Newport are the infamous Newport Nights. There is nothing quite like them, from craft beer and the freshest seafood to bonfires on the beach followed by late-night karaoke. This bold beer is dedicated to those unforgettable nights having fun on the 101.”

Newport Daze

Newport Daze, or Newport Nights lighter counterpart, is a hazy pale ale that gives off aromas of pineapple and stone fruit, while featuring tangerine and peach with a slightly sweet and refreshing finish.

“The morning after a Newport Night, when we’re not busy brewing beer, we would ideally like to hit the beach for some rest and relaxation,” adds Tamm. “Newport Daze Hazy Pale Ale is a sessionable day sipper for those lazy mornings with mouth-watering tropical flavors from new world hops.”

PRODUCT FACTS: Newport Nights

Style: West Coast Imperial India Pale Ale

ABV: 9.8%

IBU: 60

Packaging: 4-pack 16-ounce cans, draft

Availability: February

PRODUCT FACTS: Newport Daze

Style: Hazy Pale Ale

ABV: 5.5%

IBU: 35

Packaging: 6-pack 12-ounce cans, draft

Availability: March

Learn more at Rogue.com.

About Rogue Ales & Spirits

Rogue Ales & Spirits, the only farmer-brewer-distiller-cooper in the United States, was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Oregon soil, Rogue’s beers, spirits and sodas are made with ingredients grown on Rogue Farms in Independence, Oregon. Rogue Spirits are hand-distilled on a 550-gallon still in Newport, Oregon, aged in the thick ocean air of the Yaquina Bay and bottled by hand. Since 2008, Rogue has remained committed to sharing the terroir of Oregon hops, honey, cucumbers and pumpkins one acre at a time by growing its own.