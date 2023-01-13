Rogue Declares IPAs Are Dead

NEWPORT, Oregon – Rogue Ales & Spirits, craft beer pioneer and maker of countless IPAs, has taken a bold stance and declared IPAs Are Dead. Today, on Friday the 13th, better known at Rogue as Dead Guy Day, Rogue is proud to introduce…Dead Guy IPA.

“Dead Guy Ale has been our flagship beer for 30 years for a reason,” says Dharma Tamm, Rogue President. “It’s an amazing beer that is malt forward yet slightly bitter and happens to have my favorite graphics in beer. We knew we wanted to create an IPA worthy of the Dead Guy name for all the Dead Guy Ale fans out there, but this was no easy feat. It took years of trials, but we believe we have done it, and we couldn’t be prouder to start the year by introducing Dead Guy IPA.”

Dead Guy IPA builds on the 30-year legacy of Dead Guy Ale by adding a whole new dimension to the Dead. Tropical and citrus hop aromas synchronize flawlessly with a piney and enjoyable bitter bite. This West-Coast IPA has a crisp finish thanks to Rogue’s proprietary Pacman yeast also used in Dead Guy Ale. Not just any brew can live up to the Dead Guy name so Rogue tweaked this recipe until it was an IPA to die for.

“With a copper appearance and tropical aroma, Dead Guy IPA will instantly awaken your palette,” adds Jason Pond, VP of Operations. “The quick, sharp bitterness quickly gives way to a malt body that is designed to give a good mouthfeel without detracting from the hop aroma. Citra, Mosaic and Belma hops combine in perfect harmony to create a flavorful burst of juicy fruit and citrus zest. Tropical notes of pineapple and yuzu and a hint of pine round out this one-of-a-kind West-Coast IPA.”

This is just the beginning of what Rogue has in store for the Dead Guy Family. Stay tuned because rumor has it that in 2023 the Dead Will Multiply.Meet the newest member of the Dead Guy Family. IPAs are officially Dead.

PRODUCT FACTS: Dead Guy IPA

Style: West Coast IPA

ABV: 7%

IBU: 69

Tasting Notes: Dead Guy IPA weaves Citra, Mosaic and Belma hops into a subtle malt body to create a bold, complex IPA worthy of the Dead.

Packaging: 6-pack 12 oz can, 6-pack 12 oz bottle, draft

Availability: Core

About Rogue Ales & Spirits

Rogue® Ales & Spirits was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Newport Oregon, Rogue’s beers, spirits, cocktails, seltzers and sodas are a liquid ode to Oregon and the endless inspiration that its land, its sea and its people provide.

