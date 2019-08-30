Rogue Ales to Release Coast Haste Imperial IPA

NEWPORT, Ore. — Rogue Ales & Spirits is celebrating the hop harvest with the launch of Coast Haste, an imperial hazy IPA, that is made with wet hops straight from Rogue Farms. “As farmers and brewers, we believe the best products come from the best ingredients,” says Rogue President Dharma Tamm. “We love harvest season, when ingredients are at their peak and beer is begging to be brewed.”

To take advantage of this bountiful time, Coast Haste is made with hops that are harvested on the Rogue Farm and quickly transported, while still wet, 71 miles to be brewed in Newport on the Oregon Coast. This effort pays off with an incredibly fresh, fruity, flavorful IPA.

Coast Haste is a unique beer, and because it is brewed with fresh hops, it can only be

made once a year. “We brewed this hazy IPA to showcase the flavor of the hops,” says Rogue Brewmaster Joel Shields. “Its bold tropical, citrus notes make this the perfect beer to crack open while savoring the final few summer nights.”

PRODUCT FACTS: Coast Haste

Style: Imperial Hazy IPA

ABV: 8.6%

IBU: 51

Packaging: 4-pack 16-ounce cans, draft

Availability: September

Use the Rogue Finder to find Coast Haste near you. Learn more at Rogue.com.

About Rogue Ales & Spirits

Rogue Ales & Spirits, the only farmer-brewer-distiller-cooper in the United States, was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Oregon soil, Rogue’s beers, spirits and sodas are made with ingredients grown on Rogue Farms in Independence, Oregon. Rogue Spirits are hand-distilled on a 550-gallon still in Newport, Oregon, aged in the thick ocean air of the Yaquina Bay and bottled by hand. Since 2008, Rogue has shared the terroir of Oregon by growing its own hops, barley, rye, wheat, honey, cucumbers and pumpkins and using them in beers.