Rogue Ales & Spirits to Release Raspberry Tartlandia

NEWPORT, Ore. — Rogue Ales & Spirits releases Raspberry Tartlandia, a sour ale brewed with raspberry, coriander and hand-harvested salt from Newport’s Yaquina Bay. This delicious tart and salty gose pays homage to our home in Oregon, with ingredients from the Oregon Coast and inspiration from the culinary wonderland that is Portland.

“Rogue headquarters have been located on the Oregon Coast for over thirty years and Newport means so much to us,” says Hagen Moore, VP of Marketing & Creative. “We are constantly getting inspiration from our surroundings and the people nearby. In fact, Raspberry Tartlandia is brewed with salt that we hand harvested from the Yaquina Bay in our backyard and is inspired by a beer that we brewed with Chris Rogers to celebrate the Oregon Coast Community College’s independent accreditation.”

“While our headquarters are located on the Oregon Coast, Portland also plays a huge role in our identity and this beer is an ode to the culinary wonderland that is Portland,” adds Moore. “Raspberry Tartlandia is an outrageously delicious combination of raspberry juiciness, sea salt and refreshing tartness. Each sip is a flavor-packed experience, much like visiting the food mecca that is Portland.”

PRODUCT FACTS: Raspberry Tartlandia 

Style: Gose
ABV: 4.9%
IBU: 9
Packaging: 6-pack 12-ounce cans, draft
Availability: May – August
Use the Rogue Finder to find Raspberry Tartlandia near you. Learn more at Rogue.com.

About Rogue Ales & Spirits 

Rogue Ales & Spirits was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Newport Oregon, Rogue’s beers, spirits, cocktails, seltzers and sodas are a liquid ode to Oregon and the endless inspiration that its land, its sea and its people provide. 

