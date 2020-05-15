Rogue Ales & Spirits Releases Côtes du Rogue, Its First Barrel-Aged Sour

NEWPORT, Ore. — Rogue Ales & Spirits is expanding its diverse product lineup with the release of Côtes du Rogue, its first-ever mixed culture, barrel-aged sour.

“Innovation and creating new, unique products are at the forefront of everything we do,” states Rogue President, Dharma Tamm. “We’ve really wanted to create more traditional sour beers so last year we invested in three foeders and have made our Rogue Eastside Pub and Pilot Brewery the official Rogue souring house. We are thrilled to introduce Côtes du Rogue as our first barrel-aged sour beer and can’t wait to continue experimenting with this popular style.”

“Côtes du Rogue was a beer years in the making. It all started several years ago, when we caught a wild yeast strain from the open air of the Yaquina Bay,” says Danny Connors, Rogue Innovation Brewer. “We cultivated the strain, along with 5 common varieties in 16 barrels, selecting and blending the best of them to form our house mixed culture. With this unique culture we’ve created a series of limited, foeder-aged, sour beers to get your taste buds tingling and Côtes du Rogue is the first in that series.”

Côtes du Rogue, a sour blonde, is tart, with hints of oak, lemon, vanilla and apricot. Souring beer is a labor-intensive process so there are only 350 cases available in the world. This limited-edition beer is smooth, bright and extremely satisfying.

PRODUCT FACTS: Côtes du Rogue

Style: Sour blonde

ABV: 7.1%

IBU: 5

Packaging: 500ml bottle

Availability: Nationwide, limited quantity

Côtes du Rogue is available for delivery and shipping at buy.rogue.com. Use the Rogue Finder to find Côtes du Rogue near you.

About Rogue Ales & Spirits

Rogue Ales & Spirits, the only farmer-brewer-distiller-cooper in the United States, was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Oregon soil, Rogue’s beers, spirits and sodas are made with ingredients grown on Rogue Farms in Independence, Oregon. Rogue Spirits are hand-distilled on a 550-gallon still in Newport, Oregon, aged in the thick ocean air of the Yaquina Bay and bottled by hand. Since 2008, Rogue has remained committed to sharing the terroir of Oregon hops, honey, cucumbers and pumpkins one acre at a time by growing its own.