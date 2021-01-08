Rogue Ales & Spirits Releases 2021 Product Calendar

NEWPORT, Ore. — Rogue Ales & Spirits announces its 2021 Product Release Calendar. This year, Rogue is focusing on their core portfolio while adding ten diverse new products and eight new eye-catching packages.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our 2021 products,” says Dharma Tamm, Rogue President. “We are adding Colossal Claude, a monstrous, flavor-forward, Imperial IPA, to our core year-round lineup. Some of our favorite beers are getting a new look and we’re brewing some really fantastic seasonal products and limited-time offerings. 2021 will also be our first year with a nationwide 12-pack variety pack, which includes Dead Guy, Dreamland Lager, Newport Daze and Batsquatch. This is something our fans have asked about for years and we’re excited to see this variety pack on shelves across the country!”

Here’s a brief overview of the new beer products Rogue will be offering in 2021:

Colossal Claude Imperial IPA (8.2% ABV) – Their biggest launch in 2021, Colossal Claude is a Northwest Imperial IPA that offers citrus and floral hop aromas on the nose and finishes a touch on the bitter side with plenty of soft pine and resinous hoppy notes. Available year-round.

Shakespeare Stout Nitro (5.7% ABV) – The addition of nitro to this classic oatmeal stout adds an intense depth of flavor that creates the perfect balance of rolled oats, roasted barley and malt sweetness. One of Rogue’s original beers, this stout has earned the most awards and highest ratings of any of their beers. Available year-round.

Rolling Thunder Imperial Stout (13.5% ABV) – The 2021 version of Rolling Thunder Imperial Stout was aged for 9 months in handmade Rolling Thunder Barrel Works barrels previously used to age the popular Dead Guy Whiskey. Available February.

Rolling Thunder Imperial Stout Finished in Chipotle Whiskey Barrels (13.9% ABV) – A unique twist on the traditional Rolling Thunder Imperial Stout, the chipotle version is finished in barrels previously used to age our Chipotle Whiskey. Available February.

Raspberry Tartlandia (4.9% ABV) – This gose is brewed with raspberries and sea salt that was hand harvested from the Yaquina Bay in Rogue’s backyard. Available May – August.

Jam Sesh (5.5% ABV) – This Strawberry Ale is made with Oregon fruit & locally made up-cycled organic bread. Available September – December.



Cotes du Rogue Sour Blonde with Fruit (ABV TBD) – This limited-edition sour blonde made with fruit is part of a foeder aged sour series. It offers a tart flavor with hints of oak, lemon, vanilla and apricot. Available April.

Cotes du Rogue Sour Kriek (ABV TBD) – This foeder-aged sour beer with cherries is part of a foeder-aged sour series.

Cotes du Rogue Oud Bruin (ABV TBD) – Another addition to the foeder-aged sour series, this foeder-aged sour brown ale is tart and satisfying.

2021 Santa’s Private Reserve – Each year Rogue creates a unique Santa’s Private Reserve based on Santa’s recommendation and year’s events. Stay tuned for the 2021 recipe. Available Nov – Dec.

Rogue is also updating packaging in 2021. Honey Kolsch and Hazelnut Brown Nectar, two longtime fan-favorites, will both have eye-catching new can designs in the new year. Shakespeare Stout Nitro, Double Chocolate Stout, Pumpkin Patch Ale and Dead ‘N’ Dead will all be available in a new 16 oz 4-pack can format. Rogue’s award-winning package designs are all created in house.

“Having an in-house design team for packaging development is a key asset because it gives us flexibility, consistency, shortened lead times and greater output,” says Hagen Moore, VP of Marketing & Creative. “You’ll see the results this year in the redesign of our Honey Kolsch and Hazelnut Brown Nectar, two long time Rogue favorites. Still fantastic beers but everything needs a fresh coat of paint or some new duds now and then and for these two it was their time. We also brought our limited-time-only offerings into the 16oz format and with that came some new designs, so lots of exciting products and packages coming out this year. Keep an eye out for them and I hope you enjoy.”

Use the Rogue Finder to find any of these products near you.

About Rogue Ales & Spirits

Rogue Ales & Spirits was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Newport Oregon, Rogue’s beers, spirits, cocktails, seltzers and sodas are a liquid ode to Oregon and the endless inspiration that its land, its sea and its people provide.