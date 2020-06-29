Rogue Ales & Spirits Launches Low-Calorie Recreational CBD Seltzer Water

NEWPORT, Ore. — Rogue Ales & Spirits, the only farmer-brewer-distiller-cooper in the United States, continues to push boundaries with the launch of Rogue Recreational CBD Seltzer Water. Rogue’s newest product is a naturally flavored, gluten-free seltzer water chock full of extra goodies including 30 milligrams of nano-emulsified CBD, L-Theanine and Apple Cider Vinegar while coming in at only 20 calories.

“We helped start the craft beer revolution over 30 years ago, and since then we have continued to explore different categories and create interesting new products,” says Dharma Tamm, Rogue President.  “CBD beverages are incredibly exciting, and we are very proud to offer them to our fans in our home state.”

“We created these low-calorie seltzer waters as a delicious, non-alc alternative when you’re not in the mood for a beer or cocktail,” says Hagen Moore, VP of Marketing & Creative. “They’re available in Oregon in three unique flavor combos and make for a refreshing treat before, during, or after your favorite recreational activity.”

Rogue Recreational CBD Seltzer Water is a non-alcoholic product that is available in three unique flavor combinations: Passion Fruit Blueberry, Lavender Mint Lemonade and Ginger Yuzu. All three flavors come in sleek 12 oz cans and will be available in Oregon for $3.99 per can.

For more information, visit rogue.com.

About Rogue Ales & Spirits 

Rogue Ales & Spirits, the only farmer-brewer-distiller-cooper in the United States, was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Oregon soil, Rogue’s beers, spirits and sodas are made with ingredients grown on Rogue Farms in Independence, Oregon. Rogue Spirits are hand-distilled on a 550-gallon still in Newport, Oregon, aged in the thick ocean air of the Yaquina Bay and bottled by hand. Since 2008, Rogue has remained committed to sharing the terroir of Oregon hops, honey, cucumbers and pumpkins one acre at a time by growing its own.

