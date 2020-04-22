Rogue Ales & Spirits Launches Canned Cocktails Nationwide

NEWPORT, Ore. — Rogue Ales & Spirits, one of the original craft breweries and distilleries in Oregon, has expanded its product offering with the national launch of its sparkling canned cocktail line, the addition of a new Grapefruit Vodka Soda and a variety pack. This line of ready-to-drink beverages, made with Rogue Spirits and 100% natural ingredients, offers authentic, gluten-free, bar quality recipes in the convenience of a can. “Canned cocktails are a natural extension for our brand because we were already making award-winning spirits and have a lot of experience canning beer,” says Steven Garrett, VP of Business Development. “For us, it was all about making high-quality cocktails using Rogue Spirits as the base. Our four canned cocktail flavors are inspired by the most popular cocktails at our Rogue pubs.”

“These drinks were crafted for life on-the go, but they are also the perfect beverage for sheltering in place,” adds Hagen Moore, VP of Marketing & Creative. “Want a bar-quality cocktail without going to the bar? Crack open one of our canned cocktails for a delicious drink in a matter of seconds.”

Product Facts: Grapefruit Vodka Soda

Ingredients: Rogue Spirits Bayfront Vodka, Grapefruit, Elderflower, Simple Syrup, Sparkling Water

ABV: 7.5% ABV

Taste: Inspired by our favorite breakfast drink the greyhound, we created and canned this well-balanced sparkling cocktail to be enjoyed any time of the day.

Availability: Nationwide as of April

Packaging: 4-pack 12oz slim cans

Product Facts: Cucumber Lime Gin Fizz

Ingredients: Rogue Spirits Farmhouse Gin, Lime, Cucumber, Simple Syrup, Sparkling Water

ABV: 7.5% ABV

Taste: Inspired by cucumbers grown on Rogue Farms, Rogue Spirits Farmhouse Gin forms the base of this cocktail while the cucumber and lime provide a farm-fresh citrus balance.

Availability: Nationwide

Packaging: 4-pack 12oz slim cans

Product Facts: Cranberry Elderflower Vodka Soda

Ingredients: Rogue Spirits Bayfront Vodka, Cranberry, Elderflower, Lime, Simple Syrup, Sparkling Water

ABV: 7.5% ABV

Taste: Inspired by the cranberries that grow on the Oregon coast, Rogue Spirits Bayfront Vodka forms the base of this cocktail while the cranberry, elderflower and lime add a refreshing tartness.

Availability: Nationwide

Packaging: 4-pack 12oz slim cans

Product Facts: Ginger Lime Vodka Mule

Ingredients: Rogue Spirits Bayfront Vodka, Ginger, Lime, Simple Syrup, Sparkling Water

ABV: 7.5% ABV

Taste: Inspired by a favorite at the Rogue Pub in Newport, Oregon, Rogue Spirits Bayfront Vodka forms the base of this cocktail while ginger and lime provide a refreshing balance of citrus and spice.

Availability: Nationwide

Packaging: 4-pack 12oz slim cans

Product Facts: Canned Cocktail Variety Pack

Details: Four varieties of canned cocktails so everyone can enjoy their favorite cocktail anytime, anywhere.

ABV: 7.5% ABV

Availability: Nationwide as of April

Packaging: Eight 12oz slim cans (two cans of four flavors)

Use the Rogue Finder to find Rogue Spirit’s Sparkling Craft Canned Cocktails near you. Learn more at Rogue.com.Download canned cocktail images.

About Rogue Ales & Spirits

Rogue Ales & Spirits, the only farmer-brewer-distiller-cooper in the United States, was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Oregon soil, Rogue’s beers, spirits and sodas are made with ingredients grown on Rogue Farms in Independence, Oregon. Rogue Spirits are hand-distilled on a 550-gallon still in Newport, Oregon, aged in the thick ocean air of the Yaquina Bay and bottled by hand. Since 2008, Rogue has remained committed to sharing the terroir of Oregon hops, honey, cucumbers and pumpkins one acre at a time by growing its own.