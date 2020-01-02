Rogue Ales & Spirits Announces 2020 Product Calendar

NEWPORT, Ore. — Rogue Ales & Spirits is excited to announce its 2020 Product Release Calendar. This year’s calendar offers a diverse product lineup that includes 11 new beers along with many returning fan favorites. “I am extremely proud of our 2020 products,” says Dharma Tamm, Rogue President. “We will be releasing some great new beers including an American lager, a foeder aged sour blonde and an imperial hazy IPA, while still continuing to make fan favorites like Dead Guy and Batsquatch. We have pushed the boundaries this year and we can’t wait for our fans to try them.”

Here’s a brief overview of the new products Rogue will be offering in 2020:

Dreamland American Lager (4.8% ABV) – Our biggest launch in 2020, Dreamland is a simple, crisp lager for year-round crushing from which a portion of the proceeds will go toward building skateparks around the world. Available year-round.



Cherry Choctabulous (8.4% ABV) – Sweet aromas of chocolate and cherry are prevalent on the nose, the initial hit of cherry gives way to dark chocolate that fills out the mid palate, finishing with one last blast of cherry before ultimately resigning with the slightly bitter bite of dark chocolate. Available Nov 2019 – Feb 2020.

Double Time Cherry Lime (9.1% ABV) – Both tart and sweet cherries are balanced by citrus lime that adds a sour base in this light bodied seasonal rotator. Available Nov 2019 – Jan 2020.



Rolling Thunder Imperial Stout (TBD) – The rich, viscous notes of chocolate, vanilla and coffee mix with the flavors of whiskey-soaked Oregon oak. The limited-edition 2020 Rolling Thunder Imperial Stout was aged for 9 months in handmade barrels that previously aged Dead Guy Whiskey. Available February.

Newport Nights (9.8% ABV) – This imperial IPA opens with aromas of mango, papaya and tangerine followed by an atom bomb of pine and grapefruit, ultimately delivering a monstrous hop punch that is surprisingly smooth. Available Feb – May.

Newport Daze (5% ABV) – Newport Nights’ counterpart, this sessionable hazy pale ale gives off aromas of pineapple & stone fruit, features tangerine & peach flavors and finishes slightly sweet and very smooth. Available Mar – Jun.

Shavasana (8% ABV) – This imperial blonde ale brewed with granola, coconut and sweet oats features delicious, subtle spice flavors making it the perfect cool-down beer. Sold in a 22oz bottle that is perfect for sharing. Available Mar – Jun.

Cotes du Rogue Sour Blonde (7.1% ABV) – This limited-edition sour blonde is part of a foeder aged sour series. It offers a tart flavor with hints of oak, lemon, vanilla and apricot. Available April.

Pineapple Party Punch (8.75% ABV) – An imperial hazy IPA that is reminiscent of our favorite tropical drink, the Pina Colada, and is bursting with pineapple, coconut and tropical hop flavors. Sold in 22oz bottle that is perfect for sharing. Available Jul – Oct.

2020 Santa’s Private Reserve – Each year Rogue creates a unique Santa’s Private Reserve based on Santa’s recommendation and year’s events. Stay tuned for the 2020 recipe. Available Nov – Dec.

About Rogue Ales & Spirits

Rogue Ales & Spirits, the only farmer-brewer-distiller-cooper in the United States, was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Oregon soil, Rogue’s beers, spirits and sodas are made with ingredients grown on Rogue Farms in Independence, Oregon. Rogue Spirits are hand-distilled on a 550-gallon still in Newport, Oregon, aged in the thick ocean air of the Yaquina Bay and bottled by hand. Since 2008, Rogue has remained committed to sharing the terroir of Oregon hops, honey, cucumbers and pumpkins one acre at a time by growing its own.