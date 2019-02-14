Rogue Ales Releases Double Chocolate Stout

NEWPORT, Ore. — Rogue raises a glass to chocolate stouts this February, the month to celebrate all things decadent, sweet and full of chocolate. This year, just in time for Valentine’s Day, Double Chocolate Stout gets a new look that emphasizes its chief ingredient: imported Belgian chocolate.

Both Double Chocolate Stout and Chocolate Stout celebrate Valentine’s Day, but give those celebrating an alternative to roses, champagne and strawberries. “Strawberries aren’t even in season in February,” says Rogue President Dharma Tamm. “Our two decadent stouts are a fantastic way to show you really care about someone. And if you need to do something more traditional, these beers are great for candlelight dinners.”

Double Chocolate Stout is available in limited quantities in newly redesigned 750 ml bottles and on draft in February. Chocolate Stout is available in 22 oz. bottles and on draft year-round. Find Chocolate Stout and Double Chocolate Stout near you using the Rogue Finder.

About Rogue Ales & Spirits



Rogue Ales & Spirits, the only farmer-brewer-distiller-cooper in the United States, was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Oregon soil, Rogue’s beers, spirits and sodas are made with ingredients grown on Rogue Farms in Independence, Oregon. Rogue Spirits are hand-distilled on a 550-gallon still in Newport, Oregon, aged in the thick ocean air of the Yaquina Bay and bottled by hand. Since 2008, Rogue has shared the terroir of Oregon by growing its own hops, barley, rye, wheat, honey, cucumbers and pumpkins and using them in beers.