Rogue Adds Colossal Claude Imperial IPA to Year-Round Lineup

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

NEWPORT, Ore. — Rogue Ales & Spirits is starting 2021 strong with the release of Colossal Claude, a new year-round Imperial IPA. This robust, Northwest IPA offers citrus and floral hop aromas on the nose and finishes a touch on the bitter side with plenty of soft pine and resinous hoppy notes.

“As our newest Imperial IPA, Colossal Claude is an incredibly exciting addition to our family,” says Dharma Tamm, Rogue President. “This monstrous brew is full of hops and packs a punch worthy of the most awesome monster living off the coast of Newport. Colossal Claude completes Rogue’s year-round IPA portfolio, which also includes Batsquatch Hazy IPA and Outta Line West Coast IPA.”

“It’s been a few decades since a Colossal Claude sighting has been reported, but we’re fairly certain the massive sea monster has been laying low off the coast of his favorite brewery,” says Joel Shields, Rogue Brewmaster. “Word has it that after years of terrifying sailors and feasting on salmon he acquired a taste for hops. So we brewed this Imperial IPA with a colossal dose of Cascade, Chinook, Citra and Strata hops in hope of coaxing Claude out to join us for a pint.”

PRODUCT FACTS

  • Colossal Claude Style: Imperial India Pale Ale
  • ABV: 8.2%
  • IBU: 75
  • Hops: Cascade, Chinook, Citra and Strata Hops
  • Availability: Year-round in 6-pack 12-ounce cans, 19.2 ounce cans, draft
  • Distribution: Nationwide starting January 1, 2021

This spring, Rogue’s two monstrous brews, Batsquatch Hazy IPA and Colossal Claude Imperial IPA, will be dueling in the Monsters of IPA campaign. Stay tuned for more information in 2021.

Use the Rogue Finder to find Colossal Claude near you. Learn more at Rogue.com. About Rogue Ales & Spirits Rogue Ales & Spirits was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Newport Oregon, Rogue’s beers, spirits, cocktails, seltzers and sodas are a liquid ode to Oregon and the endless inspiration that its land, its sea and its people provide.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 14+15, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Finals
12/10 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Finals
Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 1
12/14 - Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 1
Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 2
12/15 - Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 2
Brewbound Live: Investor Speed Dating
12/14 - Brewbound Live: Investor Speed Dating
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.