Rochester Mills Fills 1 Million Cans of Beer in 2018

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.– Rochester Mills Production Brewery reached a significant milestone this week, filling its millionth can of beer for the year during a scheduled production run of its flagship brew, the original Milkshake Stout. The brewery has seen an increase in sales in 2018, including a significantly expanded run of its holiday stout sampler pack, exporting some of its beers to parts of Canada and Europe, and adding distribution to Indiana late in the year.

“We made a commitment to tall boy cans early on in our packaging philosophy,” said Rochester Mills Vice President of Brewing Operations Eric Briggeman. “From the beginning, we have seen support from consumers and our wholesale partners in the convenience of beer packaged in aluminum cans, and we don’t see this trend slowing down anytime soon.” Rochester Mills currently cans all of its core, seasonal, and specialty brews in 16 oz. aluminum cans configured in 4 packs, allowing for a reasonable price point in the marketplace.

The Rochester Mills Production Brewery recently gave the original Milkshake Stout can a makeover. The new matte black cans with gold details hit the shelves at the start of 2019. Director of Marketing and designer of Rochester Mills’ cans, David Youngman, said he wanted the new labels to reflect the classic, rich taste of the contents of each can and that the matte finish was “cool.”

About Rochester Mills Beer Co. & Production Brewery

Rochester Mills Beer Co., celebrating 20 years of independent craft brewing has been one of the top producing brewpubs in Michigan since it opened in 1998. The pub is a full-service restaurant and offers a diverse beer menu with eleven different styles of beer consistently available as well as a number of reoccurring seasonal offerings. The Rochester Mills Production Brewery, brewers of Rochester Mills Beer Co. brands packaged for distribution, began as a startup brewery in Auburn Hills, MI in 2012, quickly becoming one of the top craft beer producers in the state. Their Lagers and Ales packaged in 16 oz. aluminum cans are currently featured in grocery stores as well as independent and franchise convenient stores, and specialty beverage merchants statewide. Additionally, their core brands, which include Milkshake Stout, Juice Bigalow – Hop Gigolo NEIPA, Rochester Red Ale, Pine Knob Pilsner and rotating seasonal offerings, can be found flowing from more than 1000 taps at bars and restaurants across Michigan, Northern Ohio and now Indiana. More information can be found on their website at: www.beercos.com.