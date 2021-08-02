Roadhouse Brewing Releases Tart Ale and Two New Belgians

JACKSON HOLE, WY – Roadhouse Brewing Co. releases three newly canned brews: Avarice & Greed Belgian Golden Ale (9% ABV), Siren Song Belgian Strong Ale (14% ABV), and Breath & Bramble (5% ABV), a Sour Ale with raspberries and Meyer lemon.

“When we started Roadhouse, our inspiration came from the ancient brewing techniques of Belgium, many still in practice today,” notes Colby Cox, Roadhouse Cofounder and CMO. “While Roadhouse is an incredibly modern brewery by design, the rhapsody of this antique Belgian brewing process exists through our lineup of barrel aged and Belgian-style beers.”

“While we love the expression of hops in our IPAs, our Belgians give us the chance to utilize a different key ingredient – yeast,” says Brewmaster Max Shafer. “Our house Belgian yeast provides all of the traditional fruit esters we look for, creating big and bold aromas and flavors.”

Inspired by both Cox and Shafer’s travels through Belgium, Roadhouse is reimagining some of its house favorites—previously only available on-tap and in select bottlings— into new sleek cans, can conditioned for silkier carbonation, superior foam retention and complex flavors:

  • Avarice & Greed Belgian Golden Ale (9% ABV) Brewed with Idaho grown, premium artisanal barley and hopped with select German Noble Hops, Avarice and Greed is fermented three times and can conditioned to produce a deceivingly drinkable Belgian-inspired Golden Ale
  • ‘Siren Song’ Belgian Strong Ale (14% ABV) made with premium barley and hopped with select European Hops, Siren Song is brewed with house-made Candi sugar, resulting in a seductive amber hue and notes of rich caramelized dates and fig, before being can conditioned
  • Breath & Bramble (5% ABV) a sour ale with raspberries and Meyer lemon, this refreshing, modern tart ale is perfect for summer session sipping

Regarding the newest beer in the brewery’s lineup, Shafer adds “Breath & Bramble is an amazing display of collaboration within our brew team. The result is another fantastic and quintessential Roadhouse beer. I mean, what’s not to love about a tart, raspberry and lemon sour beer in a can! Pucker up, this is a good one and you won’t want to miss it.”

About Roadhouse Brewing Co.

Built upon its two founders’ unique backgrounds as an award-winning home brewer and noted restaurateur, Roadhouse Brewing Company draws inspiration from the culinary and craft worlds, its home base in the iconic mountain town of Jackson Hole and its independent spirit – making the brewing facilities a daily hub for innovation and collaboration. Roadhouse was awarded B Corporation Certification for the brewery’s commitment to social and environmental performance; and in 2018 opened Roadhouse Pub & Eatery in the heart of downtown Jackson Hole. Now distributing on and off-premise in Wyoming, Idaho, Colorado, Utah, Montana and California.

