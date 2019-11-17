Roadhouse Brewing Co. Releases Sweet Potato Porter

JACKSON HOLE, Wy. — Just in time for the holidays, Jackson Hole’s belovedRoadhouse Brewing Company releases its newest seasonal brew:‘ Outcasty’ Sweet Potato Porter (9.0% ABV), a rich and robust porter brewed with roasted sweet potatoes, featuring notes of caramel, chocolate and coffee.

The origins of Outcasty hail from co-founderColby Cox’s garage where he brewed the initial batches over ten years ago. Beginning as a pumpkin beer, Outcasty was reimaged as a Sweet Potato Porter after an early winter freeze created a pumpkin shortage. The clever twist resulted in a unique and superior outcome. Today, in collaboration with fellow co-founder, chef/restaurateur Gavin Fine of Jackson’s Fine Dining Restaurant Group, the duo have scaled Outcasty production so craft beer lovers regionwide can share in the joy of this seasonal Sweet Potato Porter.

Utilizing one ton of house-roasted sweet potatoes in the brewing process, Roadhouse enlisted CES (Community Entry Services) to help with peeling the innumerable potatoes. A long-term partner of Roadhouse, CES is dedicated to empowering those with disabilities to help them live productive and satisfying lives in the community.

While previous iterations of this seasonal favorite have been available on tap, this marks the first time the beer has been canned and distributed beyond the Roadhouse Tap Room, in hopes of finding its way to a holiday table or tap room near you.

Says Colby, “When reimagining this beer with our Head Brewer and Experimental Brewer, we really wanted to emphasize the natural flavors of the sweet potato so we decided to remove the spice additions. What we landed on after multiple iterations was a beer with all the essence of fall and none of the nonsense of the classic ‘holiday beers.’ It’s dry, warming and drinkable in quantity – but too many over the Thanksgiving table might lead to rich truths best left unsaid!”

Gavin adds,“From our experience, Outcasty stands up to the meanest of Thanksgiving meals, but also makes a great companion for fireside sipping.”

Colby Cox, Co-Founder and Brewmaster

Roadhouse Brewing Company Co-Founder and Brewmaster Colby Cox ignited his passion for craft beer working on the bottling line at Dogfish Head Brewery when he was 16, and grew his interest in small-batch brewing for many years as a competitive home-brewer. As a serial entrepreneur, he focuses on brand leadership, innovation, and disruption in all his pursuits. Despite owning a commercial brewery since 2012, he continues to label himself a home-brewer, and brings his passion and creativity for making great beer to everything he touches at Roadhouse.

Gavin Fine, Co-Founder

Roadhouse Brewing Company Co-Founder Chef Gavin Fine draws his inspiration from all over the world; he has earned the attention of the James Beard foundation for his six restaurants, catering company, specialty grocer, artisan ice cream brand and butcher shop in Jackson Hole. His presence in the development process can be felt in the complexity of experience in every beer created and the pairings that follow.?

About Roadhouse Brewing Co.

Roadhouse Brewing Co draws inspiration from its home-base in the iconic mountain town of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, along with a combination of ancient Belgian brewing techniques and forward thinking American styles, now distributing on and off-premise in Wyoming, Idaho, Colorado and Utah. Roadhouse was awarded B Corporation Certification for the brewery’s commitment to social and environmental performance; and in late 2018, opened Roadhouse Pub & Eatery in the heart of downtown Jackson Hole. Outcasty is among a number of new releases hitting shelves, plus creative innovations from its Pub & Eatery microbrewery available on tap. For more information on Roadhouse Brewing Company, call 307.264.1900 or visit http://roadhousebrewery.com/ and connect on Instagram @roadhousebeer and Facebook.