Roadhouse Brewery Launches Hazy Double IPA And Mix 12-Pack

JACKSON HOLE, WY – Roadhouse Brewing Co. has introduced its first mix 12-pack of signature, fan-favorite brews including Family Vacation Golden Ale and Wilson Mountain Style IPA, along with the exclusive release of The Prophet, a hazy Double IPA with distilled hop oils, made from Hop Research Council hops and available only in the mixed twelve pack offering. The 12-pack is completed with a seasonal can that rotates between Pono Life Hazy IPA with Liliko’i; Trout Whistle American Pale Ale; and Loose Boots Session Après IPA.

“We are so excited to present our mixed pack, which includes some of our favorite beers in our portfolio as well as a brand-new Hazy IPA – The Prophet – only available in this offering,” says Roadhouse Brewmaster, Max Shafer. “We feel the various combinations that could come in this pack provide a great introduction to everything we like to brew and drink at Roadhouse.”

The Prophet (10% ABV): Notes of juicy pineapple, gooseberry and tart grapefruit. Fermented until no residual sugars remain, this hazy Double IPA allows the hops to steal center stage while the addition of oats ensure a creamy, viscous body. The result: an aromatic,10% ABV Double IPA that is deceptively well balanced and devilishly drinkable.

Family Vacation (5.0% ABV):Crisp and delicately hopped, this crushable golden ale features floral notes, biscuity malts and a smooth finish.

Wilson (7.5% ABV): Intensely aromatic, this bitter-less Mountain-Style IPA offers notes of peach and ripe stone fruit with a round and refreshing finish.

Pono Life (5.0% ABV): made in collaboration with Maui Brewing Co, this juicy, tart and sessionable hazy IPA features dank hops and notes of sticky, tropical fruits.

Trout Whistle (6.0% ABV) a crisp American pale ale, this sessionable beer hits with punchy, fruity hops and a quenching, well-rounded finish.

Loose Boots (5.5% ABV) a session IPA inspired by Jackson Hole’s eponymous après ski culture, this zippy and brisk brew features flavors of lemon, lime + pine (read “Alpine”) with a hop-forward finish.

Roadhouse Mixed 12-packs are available in Wyoming, Colorado and California to start, with footprint-wide distribution coming in 2022.

“The hope is that whether consumers are bringing this package on a weekend camping trip with friends or having a family BBQ this summer in the backyard, our Mixed 12-pack will have something for everyone.” says Shafer.

About Roadhouse Brewing Co.

Built upon its two founders’ unique backgrounds as an award-winning home brewer and noted restaurateur, Roadhouse Brewing Company draws inspiration from the culinary and craft worlds, its home base in the iconic mountain town of Jackson Hole and its independent spirit – making the brewing facilities a daily hub for innovation and collaboration. Roadhouse was awarded B Corporation Certification for the brewery’s commitment to social and environmental performance; and in 2018 opened Roadhouse Pub & Eatery in the heart of downtown Jackson Hole. Now distributing on and off-premise in Wyoming, Idaho, Colorado, Utah, Montana and California.

