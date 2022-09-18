Rizoma Liquid Creations Releases First Beer: El Sol

Raytown, MO – Rizoma Liquid Creations (Kansas CIty’s first Hispanic-owned beer company) is celebrating the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month and the release of their first beer, Latin American Ale, ‘El Sol’, Wednesday, September 14th from 4PM to 7PM in the Crane Brewing Taproom located at 6515 Railroad St., Raytown, MO.

Rizoma Liquid Creations is a Latinx-focused brewing concept, and brewery in planning, spearheaded by Damon Arredondo and Edwing Mendez, who plan to launch its full-scale operations as soon as the funds are fully acquired in the Kansas City market.

“Even getting to this point has been a long and emotional process,’ said Damon Arredondo, co-founder of Rizoma Liquid Creations, “There have been a lot of life transitions, shifting of brand directions, shifting of partners, and much more along the way. I think that this ultimately has been a 7-year process.”

According to Arredondo, Rizoma Liquid Creations’ mission is to sustainably, justly, and equitably create quality & consistent products, while using our platform to amplify voices, and empower through effective community engagement, and emotional storytelling.

A take on the Mexican-style Lager, El Sol plants its roots in Mexican Culture.

“I have brewed multiple variations of this style of beer along the way. The term, “Latin-American Ale,” was essentially made up but really wanted to indicate that El Sol is a light easy drinking ale,” said Arrendondo. “El Sol is a light-hearted, session-able ale, ready for weeknight dinners or weekend celebrations.”

Utilizing a widely-used American ale strain, El Sol is classified as an ale and fermented at lager temps yielding a clean, highly drinkable beer. According to Arredondo, it’s based on styles that are typical of a European-inspired lager expected in Latin-American countries.

The Mexican-style Lager classification has a long history in both Mexico and Austria. The Austrian brewing traditions stretched from cities such as Vienna to Pilsen and into the heart of Mexico during the early years of colonialism. Coupled with ingredient shortages, many brewers used what was available to them, and in this case: corn. Unclassified per the Beer Judges Certification Program and Brewer’s Association, two of the larger organizations dedicated to classifying beer styles and the business of brewing, the style is left up to interpretation by many brewers in the United States.

The event is from 4PM to 7 PM at the Crane Brewing Taproom located in Raytown, MO. Rizoma will host Latinx vendors, such as Chico Sierra, a local artist, and Dona Fina Café’. Additionally, selling merchandise and a portion of sales will benefit the Latinx Education Collaborative.

Rizoma Liquid Creations’ products are best paired with real conversation.