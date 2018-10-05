Rivertowne Brewing Releases Stiller Gang Gold Golden Ale

PITTSBURGH – Rivertowne Brewing, an independent craft brewery located just outside of Pittsburgh in neighboring Murrysville/Export has joined forces with the surly group known as Stiller Gang to bring Stiller Gang Gold to the fans of the Black & Gold.

Steelers Football is here and at every game, in every stadium there will be Stiller Gang – a movement powered by fans consisting of tailgates, parties, social media, and more – all in the name of Pittsburgh football and Yinzer culture. Stiller Gang welcomes all who bleed Black & Gold and wish to join to get involved by following @StillerGang on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. And now the gang has their very own craft beer – Stiller Gang Gold. Stiller Gang Gold is a crisp, clean golden ale. A beer that should appeal to the masses while also satisfying lovers of well-crafted beer.

VP of Sales & Marketing, Rob Johnson, had this to say, “When first approached by Stiller Gang, I wasn’t sure what to make of them and their interest in having us collaborate. It only took a few short discussions for me to be convinced that this could be a really rad partnership. There is strength in numbers and those numbers translate to a lot of feet on the streets. Feet on the streets is exactly what you need to successfully promote and support a collaboration of this nature.” Rob also added, “We’re really stoked about how the beer and can imagery turned-out. The packaging has a well-balanced, perfectly blended feel of Rivertowne Brewing and Stiller Gang. We think that the members will really dig what we have created on their behalf.”

John Irvin of Stiller Gang had this to add, “This collaboration between our brands is a natural fit. A great beer and a great movement, both representing an even greater city… Tastes like a win!.”

Join us for the Stiller Gang Gold launch party on Saturday night from 9:00 PM onward. A night of music, live performances, drinks, food, and great people at the RIVERTOWNE NORTH SHORE – 337 N Shore Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Former Pittsburgh Steeler Kicker, Jeff Reed will be in the house helping us turn this mutha out!

Yinz are also invited to continue the festivities with us on Sunday in Red Lot 5A at @theterribletailgate! Stiller Gang Gold will be on tap, along with local eats and great music! Connect with @stllergang on all social media platforms for more info.

Rivertowne Brewing is dedicated to producing exceptional, approachable craft beer. Our team of passionate, innovative brewers work tirelessly to create unique recipes with high-quality ingredients and hold each beer to the highest of standards, ensuring the final product in your glass is something you’ll enjoy and come back to. Our sustainable packaging allows you to enjoy your favorites at home, the ballpark, or making your way down a peaceful river. At Rivertowne, we emphasize the entire craft beer experience and value the devotion our fans have to our product.

Stiller Gang is a worldwide collective of Steelers fans from all walks of life who stay connected via social media and gather at games and events to tailgate, party, and more. Though based in Pittsburgh, their 500,000 members have chapters from NJ to Long Beach, the Bahamas to Germany, and all points in between. You can recognize them by their logo: a skull and a hard hat, symbolizing their undying loyalty and the blue collar work ethic of the city that birthed it all.