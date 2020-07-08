Riverbend Malt House Announces ‘Kindred Spirits’ Collaboration

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Riverbend Malt House announced the release of the newly created “Kindred Spirits” collaboration IPA. The beer was made available on July 3rd and can be purchased onsite in 16-ounce 4-pack formats at retailers such as Total Wine and Tasty Beverage.

Proceeds from the sales of “Kindred Spirits” will be donated to the NC Restaurant Workers Relief Fund that was created by the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association. The fund benefits individuals and families in the food and beverage industry needing financial assistance due to the COVID-19 economic disruption.

Riverbend collaborated with Ancillary Fermentation based in Cary, North Carolina for this project. “Whit and his team have strong relationships throughout the Triangle, reflected Brent Manning, Co-Founder of Riverbend. “Those connections, along with their creative approach to recipe development, make them a great fit for this project.”

“We were looking for a project that would allow us to give back to our community and the Kindred Spirits collaboration was the perfect opportunity,” commented Whit Baker, Head Brewer and Co-owner of Ancillary Fermentation.

“Kindred Spirits” was crafted as a cross-continental style IPA, pulling in elements of both West Coast and New England styles. Riverbend contributed two types of malted oats along with their Base Camp and Vienna malts to create a slightly sweet, biscuity backbone that perfectly compliments the fruity hop character of the Citra and Nelson Sauvin hops. “We wanted to meld elements of the two prominent IPA styles to capture a large audience for this beer,” noted Manning.

About Riverbend Malt House

Riverbend Malt House, founded in 2010 and headquartered in Asheville, NC, is one of the original craft malting facilities in the US. Utilizing grain sourced from local, family owned farmers, Riverbend malt fuels high quality, unique beverages produced by hundreds of North America’s finest craft breweries and distilleries. www.riverbendmalt.com

Collaboration Partner

Ancillary Fermentation – https://www.ancillaryfermentation.com/

About the North Carolina Restaurant Worker Relief Fund

The goal of the NC Restaurant Workers Relief fund is to provide immediate financial assistance to the tens of thousands of cooks, servers, dishwashers, housekeepers, and others who live paycheck-to-paycheck, and suddenly find themselves in distress.

For More Information

ncrestaurantrelief.com