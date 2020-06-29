River North Brewery to Release Newest Hop-A-Tronic Lupulositor on July 3

DENVER — This Fourth of July is going to look quite different this year for all of us. River North Brewery’s newest version of their New England Style Double IPA brings different hop varieties to get your holiday weekend going in the best way possible. What’s even better is it’s going to be released on Friday, July 3rd!

Releasing on Friday, July 3rd at both River North Brewery taprooms, this batch features three hops: lotus, sabro and Idaho 7. The combination of these hops gives us a fruity, tropical and big melon flavor that compliments a refreshingly delightful New England style double IPA. Hop heads will be delighted with the flavor profile and for those that are just getting into hoppy beers, you will be pleasantly surprised with the fruity, coconut flavors that make it a well balanced hazy double IPA.

At 8.3% ABV, this Hop-A-Tronic will be the perfect companion for your Fourth of July. Not only will you be able to indulge in the beer at the taproom but you will be able to take it with you in six packs.

Stop by either taproom Friday, July 3rd to kick off the holiday weekend. 3400 Blake Street’s taproom will be open special holiday hours on Friday, opening at 1pm until 10pm. Xtabai Yucateco, a food trailer specializing in Mayan street food will be at the taproom for you to pair your Hop-A-Tronic Lupulositor with your lunch or dinner. 6021 N Washington Street’s taproom will be open 4-8pm.

Saturday and Sunday both taprooms will be open at 1pm to continue with all of the libations for the Fourth of July weekend long.

For more information, go to www.rivernorthbrewery.com or reach out to katie@rivernorthbrewery.com.