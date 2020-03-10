River North Brewery to Release Barrel Aged Double Avarice

DENVER — A fan favorite, Barrel Aged Double Avarice, will be released this Saturday, March 14th at both taprooms starting at 12pm. River North Brewery has been brewing Avarice for years now, adding in varieties such as barrel aged, double, barrel aged double and more.

A dark, hefty dry stout meant to be sipped on and not chugged, this version comes in at 17.4% ABV, a little lower than the 2019 version but not lacking in flavor or body whatsoever. Barrel aged for over six months in Knob Creek barrels, it’s full of whiskey flavors that go side by side with subtle hints of chocolate and dry, roasted malts.

Both taprooms, 6021 N. Washington Street and 3400 Blake Street will have Barrel Aged Double Avarice on tap and in bottles to go. Bottles will be $16.00 while supplies last. This beer never lasts long, so stop in to grab a handful of bottles and try a full pour or taster while you’re at it.

The North Washington Street taproom will have El Taco Social at the taproom serving up delicious tacos while the Blake Street taproom will have Surf to Slopes, another delicious tacos, nachos, burritos and quesadillas food truck.