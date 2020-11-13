River North Brewery Releases Whiskey Barrel Aged Pumpkin Spice J. Marie

DENVER — Thanksgiving is just around the corner and we’re ready to feast! Turkey, stuffing, cranberries, pumpkin pie, but what will you be drinking with your meal?! River North Brewery will be adding a Pumpkin Spice J. Marie to their bottled beer lineup this weekend, perfect timing for the rest of November.

On Saturday, November 14th, both taprooms will have a limited amount of Pumpkin Spice J. Marie on tap and in bottles to go, so head down to either taproom to stock up on your pumpkin spice.

J. Marie is River North Brewery’s imperial saison, a Belgian forward ale that is fruity and classic, heavy in stone fruit and nectarine flavors. Adding pumpkin puree as well as pumpkin spice to the brew, you will find this to be a well-balanced, lightly spiced and aromatic beer that will have you cozy in no time! Coming in at 10.3% ABV, River North Brewery threw this J. Marie into whiskey barrels, adding a whiskey, oak finish to the beer.

Both taprooms will have food trucks available Saturday: Washington Street has Split Lip Chicken and Blake Street has Santina’s food truck. For more information on food trucks, upcoming releases and other events check out River North Brewery’s Facebook page, website, Instagram and Twitter.

For more information, go to www.rivernorthbrewery.com