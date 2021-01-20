River North Brewery Releases Project: First Ascent, a West Coast Style Double IPA

DENVER — Hazy IPA’s have been the IPA beer trend for awhile now, featuring juice-forward hazy beers that take a break from typical hoppy, bold and dank west coast style beers. River North Brewery is taking a step away from hazy IPA’s (for now), with the release of a west coast double IPA that highlights four unique hop varieties, causing it to stand above other IPA’s.

On January 23rd, both River North Brewery taprooms will release Project: First Ascent on tap and in cans to-go. This West Coast Double IPA highlights what west coast IPA’s are best known for: a clear body with pine, hop forward flavors. With four hop varieties included in this clear IPA, you will find First Ascent to be a refreshingly easy drinking beer meant for all occasions.

Simcoe and Centennial, two hops that brewers have become a mainstay in a wide variety of IPA’s are two of the four hops that give this beer the flavors you seek in a clear IPA, followed up with Falconer’s Flight and Eureka hops. Eureka tends to be a less commonly used hop that produces a complex and robust flavor, rounding out this West Coast style Double IPA. Landing a little over 11% ABV, you’ll be surprised at how easy this high ABV hoppy beer is to drink.

You can find this giant IPA at both taprooms starting this Saturday, January 23rd. Both taprooms at noon and you can find their rotating food truck schedule on their website at www.rivernorthbrewery.com You will also have the opportunity to purchase First Ascent on their online store, along with a wide variety of other to-go beers.