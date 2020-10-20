River North Brewery Releases Nightmare Fuel Coffee Imperial Stout

DENVER — The much-anticipated release of Nightmare Fuel: River North Brewery’s barrel-aged coffee imperial stout is finally here just in time for Spooky Season. Nightmare Fuel is a big, boozy, caffeine-loaded stout that River North Brewery has been honing in on over the years and you’ll find this year’s barrel-aged coffee stout to be even better than the last! Releasing this Saturday, October 24th, you will be able to grab a pour, a bottle, and a bag of coffee beans at both taprooms.

Partnering up with Logan House Coffee, River North Brewery blended two of Logan House Coffee’s special roasts and added it to their imperial stout. Logan House has been providing coffee for past Nightmare Fuels, so this long-term relationship isn’t new to the Denver community.

Whiskey barrel-aged Nightmare Fuel is a 12.9% ABV imperial stout that will give you that satisfying feeling you get when you just brewed a fresh pot of coffee with the aromas hitting your nose immediately before you even take your first sip. The roast flavors will give you a warm feeling while you enjoy this beer that is perfect for cuddling under a warm blanket.

At the release of Nightmare Fuel, you will also be able to pick up a bag of the special blend of beans from Logan House Coffee at our taprooms. These 12oz bags of whole beans will be available for $14 while supplies last.

Saturday Blake Street food truck: Commonality

Saturday Washington Street food truck: Gyros King

Both taprooms open at 1 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information, go to www.rivernorthbrewery.com or reach out to katie@rivernorthbrewery.com.