River North Brewery Releases Brandy Barrel Aged Imperial Stout

DENVER — Those looking for the newest and greatest imperial stout can head to River North Brewery this Saturday, June 20th for the release of Unjust Enrichment, a brandy barrel aged imperial stout.

Brewed as a collaboration with The Beer Attorney, this rich, dark and malty imperial stout brew comes in at 12.7% ABV and will give you the complex flavors that every imperial stout should partake in. Brandy barrels give it a subtle boozy addition.

10% of sales benefit Metro Volunteer Lawyers, a pro bono program of the Denver Bar Association providing civil legal serves to those in need in the Denver Metro area.

Both River North Brewery taprooms will have bottles of Unjust Enrichment for sale as well as on tap for those to drink in the taproom. Both taprooms open at 1pm on Saturdays for to go and onsite consumption.

Unjust Enrichment is the perfect gift for Father’s Day which happens to be Sunday, June 21st. River North Brewery’s Blake Street taproom at 3400 Blake Street is open Sundays from 1-6pm.River North Brewery

