River North Brewery Partners with Bubby Goobers for a Pride Can Release

DENVER, Colorado – June is Pride Month, and with that comes a collaboration worthy of including in your Pride celebrations: River North Brewery and Bubby Goober’s are partnering together for a can label contest that supports everything behind Pride month.

Last year, River North Brewery released Colorful Clouds, a session hazy IPA that grabbed the attention of those seeking a hoppy, lighter option for the summer months. New for this year, River North is holding a Colorful Clouds Can Competition. The label competition will run from May 30th until June 6th with the winner being announced via River North’s social media on June 7th.

Partnering with Bubby Goober’s was a given as baked goods always pair perfectly with River North’s great selection of barrel-aged, stouts, porters, barleywines and even their flagship White goes great with Bubby Goober’s specialized handheld free-form pastries. Bubby Goober’s is a wife and wife team with more than 40 years of combined experience in the restaurant industry and they are crafting pastries that are also gluten-free, vegan, organic, and non-GMO local ingredients.

For those wanting to get their photography or artwork onto a beer label, you can get full details by going to the River North website. There are three ways to enter!!! The official release date for Colorful Clouds is Saturday, June 25th where you can head to the taprooms to get a taste of the session hazy IPA on tap, buy some cans to go, and also pick up some pastries from Bubby Goober’s.

Since being founded in 2012, River North Brewery has been front and center watching its namesake neighborhood, The River North Arts District (RiNo), unfold into one of the premier brewery destinations in the country and one of the most popular areas in Denver for exceptional food, drinks, and entertainment. River North Brewery has crafted a reputation for brewing barrel-aged and cellar-worthy beers since its inception.

