River North Brewery Opens Taproom in Namesake Denver Neighborhood

DENVER — We’ve all been waiting for almost two years for River North Brewery to get back to their home in the River North Arts District and they have finally opened their doors and held a Grand Homecoming Party.

On Saturday, July 27th 2019 River North Brewery hosted their Homecoming party, welcoming many of their regulars and newcomers into the new taproom located at 3400 Blake Street, Denver. After being kicked out of the River North neighborhood, it was always the intention to move back into this brewery Mecca part of Denver. The new location is spacious, free-flowing and full of River North history. Open seven days a week, noon to 10pm, hosting weekly and monthly events such as comedy nights on the first Friday of the month. A patio off to the side allows for owners to enjoy time with their pups while they sip on a beer.

River North Brewery’s private event space will be open for over-flow, fun events and for rent featuring a garage door, private entry and the capacity of 99 people. This space is perfect for corporate parties, holiday parties, engagements and more.

The seven barrel brew system will be a gateway to new, unique beers that will rotate at Blake Street constantly to provide guests with more imbibing options.

Meanwhile, River North Brewery will still fully operate at 6021 Washington Street with their production facility and taproom. This location has 16 taps that feature special releases, Hazy Sundays and other rotating events. With an abundance of parking and the ability to bring your dogs inside, Washington Street will continue to be a substantial part of River North Brewery.

You might recognize River North Brewery from all around Colorado with their flagships White Ale, Farmhouse, Colorado IPA, Mountain Haze, Pilsner and newly added Fifteener, a west coast double IPA. Their award winning imperial beers focus on barrel aged stouts as well as a decennial series that features a golden bier de garde, imperial stout, olde ale and a Belgian quadrupel.