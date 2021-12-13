River North Brewery Introduces Colorado Triple Strong, a Beer That Gives Back

DENVER, Colorado – The Colorado Strong Fund was brought to life at the beginning of the pandemic, providing breweries with a way to give back to the local supply chain, small independent breweries and raise funds for the Colorado Strong Fund by doing what breweries do best: brewing beer. River North Brewery previously brewed Colorado Double Strong, a barleywine that was also released in a barrel aged form. It only makes sense that River North Brewery brewed a tripel for this year’s version: Colorado Triple Strong.

Colorado Triple Strong is exactly what you expect from a brewery that started out focused on Belgian style beers. River North Brewery took all Colorado ingredients and brewed up a classic tripel with flavors of apricot, stone fruit, ripe banana and hints of lemon and honey. This dry finishing, crazy drinkable tripel dances across your palette and is sure to make the monks proud at 11.3% ABV.

This version of Colorado Triple Strong releases Saturday, December 18th at both taprooms on tap and in bottles to go with 20% of all sales going to the Colorado Strong Fund. Stay tuned for the barrel aged version, set to release sometime early Spring of 2022. Colorado Triple Strong is River North Brewery’s last beer release of 2021, making it even more special that not only is it the last release of the year, it’s also a beer that gives back.

For More Information:

http://www.rivernorthbrewery.com