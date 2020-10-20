River Horse Black is Beautiful Beer Funds 21 Computers for Trenton Students

EWING, N.J. — River Horse Brewing Co. chose TDI Connect – formerly the Trenton Digital Initiative (TDI) – as the beneficiary of funds raised from their take on the ‘Black is Beautiful’ beer. In turn, Sprout U School of the Arts in Trenton was selected as the recipient of the donation.

River Horse took part in an industry-wide initiative when brewing their rendition of the ‘Black is Beautiful’ beer. Weathered Souls Brewing of San Antonio, Texas created the Black is Beautiful campaign, a collaborative effort amongst brewers to enhance their local communities. All proceeds from River Horse’s Black is Beautiful Stout went to TDI Connect, who refurbishes donated computers and distributes them to students who need access to the internet.

“We love TDI Connect’s mission because it is tangible, simple, and empowering. Access to a computer and the power of the internet is easily taken for granted. Imagine not having it. Think of the feeling when your Wi-Fi goes out? Imagine that all the time. For roughly $160, our combined efforts can provide a computer and one year of internet access to a student.” said brewery owner, Chris Walsh.

Mark Iorio, Committee Chair of TDI Connect, carefully selected Sprout U School of the Arts in neighboring Trenton to receive River Horse’s donation. Iorio said “There is nothing better than seeing the expression on the students’ faces when they received the laptops” TDI has worked with Sprout U over the past several years. They do such a remarkable job, we couldn’t have chosen a better partner”

Twenty-one students from kindergarten through eleventh grade were gifted laptops and one year of internet connection, in conjunction with the Comcast Internet Essentials program. Dean of Students, Danielle Miller-Winrow, coordinated the selection and distribution of materials to students in need, stating “Thanks to this donation, our greenhouse can continue to sprout seeds of knowledge which leads to educational success.”

As of August 6, TDI has already given away over 720 PCs in 2020. TDI is an all-volunteer organization that is part of United Way of Greater Mercer County, a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation (www.uwgmc.org)

River Horse Brewing Co. located in Ewing, NJ is one of New Jersey’s oldest and largest craft breweries.

