Rincon Reservation Road Brewery will Celebrate 3rd Anniversary with Special New Berliner Beer Launch

A Tribute to the Brand’s Heritage, Sustainable Ingredients, and Uniquely Original Flavors keep fueling the fast growth of 3R Brewery in the craft beer universe, and are at the center of this 3-year celebration

San Diego, CA. (January 27, 2023) –Rincon Reservation Road Brewery (3R Brewery) is celebrating its 3rd anniversary as it keeps seeing a fast growth in the craft beer universe. The brewery will present a special Berliner Weisse anniversary beer to honor its 3 years of history.

“This is a very meaningful milestone for us for so many reasons,” said Rik Mazzetti, Chairman, REDCO Board. “The number three not only represents three years of accomplishments; it is also a very special number for the indigenous population, which is why it is also part of our brand’s 3R Brewery nickname, which we’re so proud to keep building.”

3R Brewery is the first and only certified Native American owned and operated brewery on tribal land in Southern California. The company started operating in 2020 and while it is a young brand, 3R Brewery’s record of achievements clearly indicates why this craft beer brand is securing such an important position in the craft beer industry.

3R Brewery has been named one of the “12 Best New Breweries of 2021” by Hop Culture and was a recent finalist at 2022 Brewbound Pitch Slam. Its beers can be found in North County in several big box stores, casinos, and restaurants throughout San Diego. Some of the most iconic spots where its presence is making craft beer lovers happy are the new Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen, Harrah’s Resort California, Morongo, Golden Acorn, Pechanga, and even at the San Diego Zoo’s Safari Park.

3R Brewery is also looking forward to being included in Disney California Adventure’s Annual Wine & Food Festival 2023, as the brand keeps enticing new customers and conquering new local and national markets. Values such as a commitment to sustainability and the preservation of the company’s cultural heritage are embedded into the brand: “Our goal is to engage people with our heritage while making quality craft beer from sustainable ingredients inspired by our culture. And we’re fortunate to see that craft beer lovers are thoroughly enjoying it,” Mr. Mazzetti added.

Along with its original Valley Center location, 3R Brewery opened a tasting room in March 2022 in Ocean Beach. “This expansion made it even easier for people in San Diego, as well as tourists, to go on a beer tasting journey into Rincon Reservation Road even if they’re not on tribal land,” the company’s Chairman further observed.

The Valley Center 3R Brewery and tasting room is located 777 Harrah’s Rincon Way. The OB Tasting Room is located at 4836 Newport Ave. For more information on Rincon Reservation Road Brewery, please visit www.3Rbrewery.com or call 760-651-6571 (Valley Center) & 619-786-1152 (OB).