Rhinegeist Launches in Michigan

CINCINNATI, OH — Cincinnati-based Rhinegeist Brewery is excited to announce its expansion into Michigan, bringing its full line of products to the Great Lakes State for the first time. Starting March 1st, Rhinegeist will be available on draft, and in cans and bottles throughout Michigan.

The chance to expand distribution to such a large, thriving beer market like Michigan is an exciting move for the brewery in 2022. Rhinegeist will bring an array of products to the market, headlined by their year-round portfolio of beers, ciders (hitting the MI market in the fall), and the new line of Hard Craft Beverages called RGBevs:

Beers: Truth (IPA), Sunspun Shandy (Seasonal), Knowledge (Double IPA), Cloud Harvest (Unfiltered IPA)

RGBevs: Bubbles (Hard Craft Beverage with Apple, Peach, and Cranberry), Zango Crush (Hard Craft Beverage with Mango and Blood Orange), and Lemmy Nade (Hard Craft Beverage with Lemon and Lime)

In addition to these staples, a slew of seasonal and limited rarities will rotate on shelves and taps throughout the year and hard-to-get releases from Rhinegeist’s award-winning barrel-aged and sour beer programs.

To get these products into the hands of local purveyors and consumers, Rhinegeist has partnered with five of Michigan’s preeminent distributors of imported and craft beer:

Petitpren, Inc.

Fabiano Brothers, Inc.

Atlas Sales Inc.

Daniel L. Jacob & Co., Inc.

West Side Beer Distributing

“We first visited Rhinegeist in October of 2019. We met with Matt (Steinke, VP of Sales) and Nick (Vitalo, Director of Wholesalers) to discuss the opportunity of a wholesaler partnership” said Jamey Thompson, Director of Sales and Marketing at Petitpren Inc. “We were very impressed with the brewery as well as their strong and defined culture which was evident during our visit. The portfolio of Rhinegeist is impressive and ranges across a wide spectrum of styles. These brands will be a great fit into our portfolio, and we are enthusiastic to be their wholesaler partner. The planning has been over 2 years in the making so we are prepared and ready for Rhinegeist’s launch in our market!”

Kyle Klopcic, VP of Strategy at West Side Beer Distributors, echoes the sentiment: “We have watched the growth of Rhinegeist Brewery since they opened their doors nine years ago, and are excited to partner with them as they bring their diverse portfolio of craft beverages to Michigan. Michigan beer drinkers will appreciate Rhinegeist’s unwavering commitment to quality, passion for innovation, and desire to push the boundaries of flavor and expectation.”

“Rhinegeist’s entry into the Michigan market is a HUGE move for us in 2022,” adds Matt Steinke. “The Great Lakes State has a legendary reputation in the world of craft brewing and is home to many breweries that we have looked to for inspiration since day one. As a former Michigan resident, this is an especially exciting move for me personally, and I am both thrilled at and humbled by the opportunity to bring our diverse portfolio to such a large and innovative market. We are very excited to partner up with our distributors and get our products into the hands of thirsty Michiganders very soon!”

Looking for Rhinegeist near you? Check out their Beer Finder at rhinegeist.com/beer/find/ or email michigan@rhinegeist.com and they will help you locate their liquid. Got questions? Hit them up on social media @rhinegeist.

About Rhinegeist Brewery

Rhinegeist Brewery was founded in 2013. Its name translates to “Ghost of the Rhine,” and refers to its location in the historic Over-the-Rhine Brewery District in Cincinnati, Ohio. Located in the skeleton of a brewery built before Prohibition, Rhinegeist aims to craft beverages that sing with flavor. The Rhinegeist team believes in the power of craft to bring people together, foment fantastic ideas, and build a lasting community.