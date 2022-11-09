Reyes Beer Division Closes on Acquisition of DET Distributing in Tennessee

ROSEMONT, IL – Reyes Beer Division (RBD) has officially closed on its acquisition of DET Distributing Company in Nashville and Jackson, Tennessee. The new operations will now do business as DET Beverages as a nod to the Dettwiller legacy.

“We’ve learned so much from the DET team over the past couple months, and it’s been great seeing the collaboration between our respective teams as we prepare for the transition,” said Stephen Reyes, President of Reyes Beer Division East. “We are all looking forward to the next chapter of DET’s growth and success.”

Tom Day, Chief Executive Officer, Reyes Beer Division said, “This acquisition brings together two longstanding, successful family-owned businesses. I’d like to thank the Dettwiller family and DET team for a seamless transition and know our shared values, goals and dreams will be the foundation we need to continue this incredible business.”

“I’d like to thank the Reyes Beer Division team for their commitment to our employees and operations during this transition and beyond,” said A.K. Dettwiller, Vice President of Business Development & Special Projects for DET Beverages. “I’m excited to see our work continue and the prosperous future DET has in store.”

“With Reyes Beer Division’s leadership enhancement, DET can now elevate to the next level of beverage distribution and once again be the best distributorship in the state of Tennessee,” said George Dettwiller.

The acquisition adds over 5,000 customers and approximately 9 million cases to RBD’s overall operations, and includes brands from key suppliers such as Molson Coors, Constellation, Boston Beer, Mark Anthony, Diageo, HUSA, Pabst, Sweetwater, Lagunitas, and Gambrinus.

About Reyes Holdings, L.L.C.

Reyes Holdings, aligned with leading beverage and foodservice providers, produces and delivers some of the best-known brands and widest variety of beverage and food items to retailers around the world. Annually, the company delivers more than 1.3 billion cases of beverage and food products from over 200 locations across the world. Reyes Holdings operations include Reyes Beer Division, the largest beer distributor in the United States representing import, craft and domestic beer brands; The Martin-Brower Company, L.L.C., a global quick-service restaurant distribution business and the largest supplier worldwide of distribution services to the McDonald’s restaurant system; and Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, a Midwest and West Coast bottler and distributor of Coca-Cola products. Reyes Holdings is the 6th largest privately held company in the United States with +33,000 employees and annual sales exceeding $34 billion globally. For more information about Reyes Holdings, visit the company website at www.reyesholdings.com.

About Reyes Beer Division

Reyes Beer Division (RBD) is dedicated to being the best distributor in the industry with distributorships in California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington, D.C. RBD is committed to protecting the quality of its brewing suppliers’ brands through the utilization of superior routing and world-class warehouse and cold storage facilities, while also using its highly-trained sales team to grow those brands and best serve the retail customers of Allied Beverages, Chesbay Distributing, Chicago Beverage Systems, Crest Beverage, Florida Distributing Company, Gate City Beverage, Gold Coast Beverage, Golden Brands, Greenco Distributing, Harbor Distributing, High Desert Distributing, Lee Distributors, Monarch Distributing, Premium Distributors of Maryland, Premium Distributors of Michigan, Premium Distributors of Virginia, Premium Distributors of Washington, D.C. and Windy City Distributing. Across 42 facilities, our team of nearly 7,800 people delivers over 280 million cases annually to almost 100,000 retail accounts across the nation. For more information on the company, its portfolio of world-class beer brands and career opportunities, explore the company’s website at www.reyesbeerdivision.com.

About DET Distributing Company

DET Distributing Company is one of Tennessee’s largest family-owned beverage distributors, selling and delivering over 200 brands of beer, wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic products to more than 5,000 retailers in 24 counties across Middle and West Tennessee. DET was founded in 1951 by E.E. Dettwiller and purchased by his son, Fred, in 1973. Under Fred’s leadership, DET expanded, acquiring other distributorships, and developed its reputation as a trusted partner through an enduring commitment to quality, honesty, and integrity toward customers team members, suppliers, and the community. Today, DET employs over 300 people at its Nashville headquarters and Jackson location.