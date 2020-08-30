Reyes Beer Division Closes Acquisition of Elyxir Distributing, L.L.C. in California

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Golden Brands, a Reyes Beer Division company, has officially closed on its acquisition of Elyxir Distributing, L.L.C. in the Monterey Bay Area of California.

Tom Reyes, President of Reyes Beer Division West, said, “We are thrilled to welcome our new employees and customers to Reyes Beer Division. Thanks to the great partnership with Skip and Glenn Ely over the past couple months, we were able to complete a smooth transition of the business. We are looking forward to connecting our new and existing territories in the area, and leveraging our greater network to provide excellent customer service in the community.”

The acquisition adds approximately 2.5 million cases, 1,200 new retail accounts and 100 employees to Golden Brands’ operations.

About Reyes Holdings, L.L.C.

Reyes Holdings, aligned with leading beverage and foodservice providers, produces and delivers some of the best-known brands and widest variety of food and beverage items to retailers around the world. Annually, the company delivers more than 1.2 billion cases of beverage and food products from over 200 locations across the world. Reyes Holdings operations include Reyes Beer Division, the largest beer distributor in the United States representing import, craft and domestic beer brands; The Martin-Brower Company, L.L.C., a global quick-service restaurant distribution business and the largest supplier worldwide of distribution services to the McDonald’s restaurant system; Great Lakes Coca- Cola Bottling, a dedicated Coca-Cola bottler and distributor serving Chicagoland and the Midwest; and Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, a West Coast bottler and distributor of Coca-Cola products. Reyes Holdings is the 9th largest privately held company in the United States with 30,000 employees and annual sales exceeding $29 billion. For more information about Reyes Holdings, visit the company website at www.reyesholdings.com.

About Reyes Beer Division

Reyes Beer Division (RBD) is dedicated to being the best distributor in the industry with distributorships in California, Florida, Illinois,Maryland, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington, D.C. RBD is committed to protecting the quality of its brewing suppliers’ brands through the utilization of superior routing and world-class warehouse and cold storage facilities, while also using its highly-trained sales team to grow those brands and best serve the retail customers of Allied Beverages, Chesbay Distributing, Chicago Beverage Systems, Crest Beverage, Florida Distributing Company, Gate City Beverage, Gold Coast Beverage, Golden Brands, Harbor Distributing, High Desert Distributing, Lee Distributors, Premium Distributors of Maryland, Premium Distributors of Virginia, Premium Distributors of Washington DC,and Windy City Distributing. For more information on the company, its portfolio of world-class beer brands and career opportunities, explore the company’s website at www.reyesbeerdivision.com.