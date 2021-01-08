Revolver Brewing Company Collaborates with Bulleit Frontier Whiskey on Barrel Aged Beer

GRANBURY, Texas – Combining the trailblazing history of Bulleit Frontier Whiskey with the boldness of Revolver Brewing Company, the whiskey and beer brands have teamed up to reimagine one of the very first Revolver beer recipes—Hey Porter—by aging it in Bulleit Bourbon barrels to create perfection. Available starting today in the Dallas-Fort Worth area at select on-premise locations, the limited edition Frontier Porter, aged in Bulleit Bourbon Barrels, is the latest offering out of the Granbury, Texas craft brewery. The highly anticipated brew is the perfect nod to both Revolver and Bulleit, two brands that are committed to forging the frontier of innovation within the craft brewing and spirits industries.

Aged for four months in Bulleit Bourbon Barrels, the roasted and chocolate malt flavors meld flawlessly with the subtle spice and slight toffee notes of the oak, creating a new, elevated, tasting experience. Act fast, because this limited-time offering won’t be around for long.

“We are thrilled to be working with Revolver Brewing Company for the next collaboration in our Bulleit & Beer series. For Bulleit, being a part of the local community is extremely important, and we do that by partnering with those who, like Revolver, are pushing boundaries to do new and innovative things in their craft,” said Ed Bello, Global Brand Director, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey. “When our friends at Revolver threw out the idea of taking one of their most popular beers and reimagining it with us, we were immediately on board and we could not be more excited for those in the Dallas Fort-Worth Area to experience this collaboration for themselves.”

“We were inspired to create a brew that properly embodies the innovative and creative spirit upon which both the Revolver and Bulleit brands were built,” said Evan Howard Kuhner, Revolver Brewing Field Marketing Manager. “This collaboration with Bulleit marks a new milestone for Revolver, and has given us the chance to experiment and create new top-line brews for the beer-loving community in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.”

The exclusive new offering will be available at select on-premise locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for a limited time only. Best enjoyed in a snifter glass at 50-55°, Frontier Porter has an ABV of 8%, and is available to purchase for a suggested retail price of $180.00 per half-barrel.

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and Revolver Brewing Company remind consumers 21+ to drink responsibly, when choosing to drink.

ABOUT BULLEIT FRONTIER WHISKEY

Bulleit, founded in 1987, is one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in America. The brand attributes that growth to bartenders and cultural partners who have adopted it as their own. The Bulleit Frontier Whiskey portfolio is distilled and aged in the Bulleit family tradition, using a distinctive high rye recipe, which gives them a bold, spicy, yet distinctively smooth taste. Most recently, Bulleit Barrel Strength Bourbon won a Double Gold medal and Best Straight Bourbon at the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

In 2017, Bulleit celebrated its 30th anniversary with the opening of a new, state-of-the-art distillery located in Shelbyville, KY. Constructed with a focus on sustainable practices including natural habitat protection, water conservation and local ingredient sourcing, BDC received the Highly Commended award for Sustainable Distillery of the Year at the 2020 Icons of Whisky Awards from Whisky Magazine. In 2019, a Visitor’s Centre at the Bulleit Distilling Co. in Shelbyville opened to share our modern, technological and sustainable approach to making great whiskey. For more information, visit www.bulleit.com or follow @Bulleit on Instagram.

ABOUT REVOLVER BREWING

Founded in 2012 in Granbury, Texas by father and son Ron and Rhett Keisler, along with seasoned master brewer and cicerone Grant Wood, Revolver Brewing is one of the fastest growing craft breweries in Texas. Led by their iconic flagship, Blood & Honey, Revolver’s portfolio includes a diverse line-up of year-round, limited release bombers, and specialty RAREWOOD beers aged on wood. Revolver is currently distributed throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas. Please visit Revolver’s website revolverbrewing.com for further information.