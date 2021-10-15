Revolution Brewing Signs on as Official Craft Brewery Partner of Chicago Fire FC, Will Create New Year-Round Hazy Pale Ale

CHICAGO, Illinois – Revolution Brewing is entering into an agreement with hometown Major League Soccer club Chicago Fire FC, becoming the official craft brewery of the team starting in the 2022 season. As part of the partnership, Revolution will introduce Hazy Pitch, a brand-new Hazy Pale Ale created in collaboration with the Fire and featuring the club’s newly introduced crest. Hazy Pitch is refreshing and easy-drinking, with a tropical kick from Nelson and Cryo Mosaic hops, created for the loudest fans and the biggest moments. It will join Rev Pils and Fist City in Revolution’s City Series – a collection of locally branded beers available exclusively in Chicagoland.

“We’re proud to brew every single Revolution beer right here in Chicago,” Chief Strategy Officer Doug Veliky said, “With a brewery full of soccer fans and the Fire’s commitment to the city, we’re excited to partner up and create the perfect beer for watching the action on the pitch.”

The brewery and club will come together for a preview party at the Revolution Taproom (3340 N. Kedzie) on Wednesday, October 20 during the team’s away match at FC Cincinnati. All supporters are encouraged to attend, be among the first to try Hazy Pitch, and watch the match. Retail distribution of the beer, packaged in four-packs of 16-ounce cans, will begin in early 2022.

“We’re delighted to welcome Revolution Brewing to the Fire family as the Club’s official craft brewery,” Kyle Sheldon, SVP of Marketing for Chicago Fire FC, said. “Revolution’s beer has long been a staple at Chicago Fire tailgates, and we can’t wait to see Hazy Pitch on store shelves and around Soldier Field on matchday.”

About Revolution Brewing

Revolution Brewing is the largest independently owned brewery in Illinois. Its beers are brewed only in Chicago between the original brewpub space in Logan Square and production brewery in nearby Avondale. Revolution currently distributes in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nashville, New Jersey, New York City, and Wisconsin.

About Chicago Fire FC

The Chicago Fire Football Club was founded in 1997 on the 126th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire and will celebrate its 25th season in Major League Soccer in 2022. The Fire have won six major domestic championship titles, including the 1998 MLS Cup, the 1998, 2000, 2003 and 2006 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups, as well as the 2003 Supporters’ Shield. The Club’s charitable arm, the Chicago Fire Foundation, was recognized as ESPN’s 2019 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year. The Fire plays their home matches at historic Soldier Field.

