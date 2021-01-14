Revolution Brewing Reveals Freedom Variety 12-Pack of Session Sours

CHICAGO – Revolution Brewing is expanding its sour beer program with the introduction of the Freedom Variety Pack – a new 12-pack featuring four different Session Sours. Each beer is blended with real fruit juice concentrate, creating a vibrant range of colors along with compelling, distinct flavors.

Freedom of Speach, the brewery’s first packaged Session Sour, was born at the Revolution Brewpub in spring 2017 and moved to cans the following year. The popularity of Revolution’s sour beers has been on a steady climb since. Freedom of Speach is the top-selling sour beer in Illinois and second-best seller in the Great Lakes region.

“We’ve enjoyed fine-tuning our sour brewing and blending the last several years and seeing these beers enjoyed by a new group of Revolution drinkers,” noted Josh Deth, Chairman of the Party at Revolution. “People clearly want variety and fruit flavor options and it’s fun to try them all and pick your personal favorite.”

The Freedom Variety Pack will ship to distributors beginning in mid to late February. Each 12-pack will feature three cans each of the following beers:

  • Freedom of Speach – Revolution’s original Session Sour, blended with peach for a naturally tart finish.
  • Freedom of Expression – Contrasting soft strawberry sweetness and vivid rhubarb.
  • Freedom of Press – Dark, complex black currant.
  • Freedom of Assembly – Sweet blueberries and warm, toasty ginger.

The Freedom Variety Pack will be Revolution’s newest year-round offering, and will see distribution across much of the brewery’s current nine-state footprint. Freedom of Speach will continue as a year-round six-pack, while the other three beers will remain exclusive to the Freedom Variety Pack.

About Revolution Brewing

Revolution Brewing is the largest independently owned brewery in Illinois. Brewed only in Chicago between the original brewpub space in Logan Square and production brewery in nearby Avondale. Revolution currently distributes in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nashville, New Jersey, New York City, and Wisconsin.

