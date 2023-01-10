Revolution Brewing Announces Beer Lineup Moves for 2023

CHICAGO – Revolution Brewing, the largest independent brewer in the state of Illinois, will be making a series of additions to its lineup that include a Revolution classic joining the Seasonal lineup, the debut of a new mixed 12-pack, and a new year-round Hero IPA.

Repo Man, a Rye Stout originally developed at the Brewpub in 2010, will join the Seasonal lineup of rotating six-packs. The longtime draft-only employee favorite was elevated to a Small Batch can release in 2021, and is now taking the next step into larger production and wider availability. Repo Man is Revolution’s first non-barrel-aged Stout offered as a winter Seasonal, and will follow Coffee Eugene beginning in late January 2023.

Following the successful launch of Freedom Lemonade in 2022, Revolution will also be introducing the Freedom Lemonade Combo Pack in early 2023. The 12-pack features the original Lemonade (6x) alongside Freedom Strawberry Lemonade (6x) which debuted at the brewery’s inaugural Freedom Fest last July, followed shortly after by a Small Batch can release. Both are Session Sours made with real fruit and premium cane sugar, and brewed to a sessionable 4.5% ABV.

“Last year’s Lemonade launch created a familiar, welcoming concept around our Freedom Session Sours”, added Doug Veliky, Chief Strategy Officer. “The Combo Pack seeks to expand Freedom Lemonade occasions by offering customers value and variety.”

For the first time since 2019, a new year-round Hero IPA will make its debut. Infinity-Hero represents the nexus of classic and hazy IPAs, forging a distinctly new approach within Revolution’s lineup.

Infinity-Hero combines the expressive British Ale V yeast used in many Hazy IPAs with the balance and clarity resembling a West Coast IPA. This merging of dimensions seeks a stylistic midpoint between Anti-Hero’s classic profile and Hazy-Hero’s modern approach, including in ABV, bitterness, sweetness, and appearance. The dry hop is centered on juicy, citrus-forward hops that Revolution brewers consider to the future of hop flavor, including Nectaron, Strata, and yet to be named HBC #586 and HBC #1019.

“Craft beer fans have long been divided between these two distinctly different approaches to IPA” Veliky explained. “Infinity-Hero represents a challenge taken on by our brewers to unite the IPA style, combining the best of both worlds while showcasing the next generation of hops.”

Following a series of test batches on the brewery’s Innovation brew system, Infinity-Hero is currently on tap at the Revolution Taproom (3340. N Kedzie Ave.), Brewpub (2323 N. Milwaukee), and a number of local bars and restaurants. Six-packs of Infinity-Hero cans will join the lineup in February across Revolution’s distribution footprint.

About Revolution Brewing

Revolution Brewing is the largest independently owned brewery in Illinois. Revolution proudly brews only in Chicago between the original Brewpub in Logan Square and production brewery in nearby Avondale. Revolution currently distributes in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nashville, New Jersey, New York City, and Wisconsin.